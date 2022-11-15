ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Man accused of high-speed chase, assaulting Ohio officers

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is behind bars after police say he assaulted officers and took off during a traffic stop.

Lamar Ware, 49, is charged with four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, failure to comply and having weapons under disability.

Police: Ohio teen killed during PlayStation sale

According to a police report, it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night when officers pulled Ware over for failing to make a full stop at a stop sign at Belle Avenue and Hubbard Road on the East Side.

Once police ran his name, they found his license was suspended and he had an active warrant out for his arrest. When police asked Ware to get out of the vehicle, police say they tried to help him get out, but he pushed two of the officers and struck one of the officers with the car door. That officer fell to the ground and Ware took off in his vehicle, according to the report.

Police caught up to him on Hubbard Road near Logan Avenue, where he continued to lead them on a chase going as fast as 85 MPH at some points, according to police.

Man pulled shotgun shortly after officers made contact in Ohio shooting

Eventually, the chase made its way to McGuffey Road, and Ware pulled into Plaza View Apartments until he reached a dead end. Once the cars came to a stop, police approached Ware’s vehicle with guns drawn and ordered him out of the car, but they say he did not comply.

The report states that officers tried to get him out of the vehicle, but he continued to resist and push officers. Police then used a stun gun on Ware and got him on the ground where they eventually cuffed him and placed him under arrest.

Ware is also facing charges in the shooting of a woman on the South Side earlier this year. Police said the woman was shot during an argument on West Hylda Avenue.

David M
4d ago

running from the police should be an automatic prison sentence of hard labor

