Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe
It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
New Stats Show Montanans Aren’t As Healthy As You’d Expect
With the holidays just around the corner, that means one thing for sure; more sweets, more meals, more snacks, and more weight gain. Although I do feel like Montanans are pretty cautious about what they eat, and a lot of their snacks include a healthy variation of the not-so-healthy favorites.
Montana Makes The Top 10 For This Horrific Crime
Montana is one of the least populated states in the country with just over a million people. When you think of Montana, you probably don't think of a state that cracks the Top 10 in one of the most horrific criminal acts that a person can experience, but according to new data, that seems to be the case.
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
Two Of America’s Best Private Ski Clubs Are in Montana
An entire ski area all to yourself? Sounds like winter heaven to us. Everyone is gearing up for the ski season, and one mountain is already open for business. The mountains have been accumulating snow for several weeks now, and folks are itching to hit the slopes. Some of the...
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana
Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
Here Are The 2 Most Searched Superfoods In Montana
Google is a mecca for information, and what we search for can tell us a lot about the people that search it. One thing we tend to search for, especially during the holidays, is food. But we're not always searching for cozy recipes. For example, sometimes we search for food...
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.
We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Which Holiday Favorites Make The Must-Have List For Montanans?
We're a week away from what is perhaps the most anticipated meal of the year. Soon, Montana families and friends will gather around the table for food, family, and fun. Of course, everyone has certain Thanksgiving traditions; maybe it's football, or going to a movie after everyone has awoken from their turkey-induced nap.
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
Happy 133rd Birthday to Montana: The Last Best State
Today, we celebrate the beautiful state of Montana. It may be election day in Montana and across the country, but before you get distracted by all of the political news, here's a reason to celebrate. Montana turns 133 years old today. Montana officially became a state on November 8, 1889, and was the 41st state to be admitted into the Union.
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
Snow Blower Etiquette: Montanans Have Very Strong Opinions, Including Me
Ask five Montanans what time is appropriate to start snow blowing, and you'll get five different answers. Snow blowing etiquette exists, but snow blowing TOLERANCE is more important. This is Montana and the weather can get wicked. It sounds so obvious, but I feel like people forget that living here...
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
This Emerging Country Star Just Showed His Love For Montana
If you're a fan of country music, you've most likely heard of this emerging artist. He's been making waves in the industry, and we're starting to hear his songs on country music radio stations across the country. Zach Bryan is a fairly new name in country music, but he's quickly...
