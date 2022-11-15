ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdNCN_0jBbt2qG00

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night.

The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m.

Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfT3F_0jBbt2qG00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5SRE_0jBbt2qG00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duv53_0jBbt2qG00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm00O_0jBbt2qG00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecIQG_0jBbt2qG00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department

They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the original structure was severely damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmlcU_0jBbt2qG00
Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department

The Bible in the photo above was found about three feet from the fire’s point of origin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
RUSSELL, KY
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston, West Virginia, library waiving fines

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been putting off overdue book fines at the South Charleston Public Library, you won’t have to stress about it much longer. Starting Dec. 1, the library says you won’t have to pay them. According to the SCPL, the existing fines will be waived, but some charges may still […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy