It's the end of the line for Foreigner. The band has announced their final tour, which will make one last stop just shy of Maine. It's their final lap around the world. Foreigner will hit the road on what they say is their final tour. The 32-date first leg of The Historic Farewell Tour begins in July 2023, and stretches through September. On August 4, 2023 the tour makes a stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Loverboy will open the show.

GILFORD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO