Yardbarker

Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens

Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
markerzone.com

ALEX EDLER KNEES CONNOR MCDAVID AND THE OILERS CAPTAIN GETS REVENGE MINUTES LATER

You can put this one under 'things you don't want to see' for Oilers fans. Connor McDavid was sandwiched by Alex Edler and Jaret Anderson-Dolan, causing immediate concern over his health. A huge scrum involving Darnell Nurse and Edler, ending with the former ragdolling the latter. The Oilers were rightfully...
ESPN

Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Todd Bertuzzi talks about playing in West Coast Express era and how hockey is producing more teams like the early 2000s Canucks

Since he joined the Vancouver Canucks in a 1998 trade that sent Trevor Linden to the Islanders, Todd Bertuzzi has seen the team and the city change a lot. Bertuzzi made an appearance on Canucks Conversation on Wednesday to talk about his time as a Canuck, what it was like playing in the middle of the Dead Puck Era and how the game has evolved since his playing days.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season

Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
NHL

Fan rings cancer survivor's bell before Penguins game

17-year-old celebrates completing final treatment at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their Hockey Fight's Cancer night in a touching way. Ginny Fronk, a 17-year-old Penguins fan, got to ring the cancer survivor's bell before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson

The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Keys to Snapping 5 Game Losing Streak

The Buffalo Sabres are currently in their worst losing stretch of hockey this season, with hopes of snapping their five-game streak on Tuesday. They will face off against the Vancouver Canucks who have lost their last three games and have struggled mightily this season. In a game where something must break, the Sabres are in a prime position to snap their losing streak. They have played relatively well throughout their last five games, including strong performances against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, though they weren’t able to get the results they wanted. The strong stretches of play they displayed in those games, a weaker opponent and improving health on their defense should give them optimism they can snap their losing streak.
BUFFALO, NY

