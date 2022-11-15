Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
markerzone.com
ALEX EDLER KNEES CONNOR MCDAVID AND THE OILERS CAPTAIN GETS REVENGE MINUTES LATER
You can put this one under 'things you don't want to see' for Oilers fans. Connor McDavid was sandwiched by Alex Edler and Jaret Anderson-Dolan, causing immediate concern over his health. A huge scrum involving Darnell Nurse and Edler, ending with the former ragdolling the latter. The Oilers were rightfully...
ESPN
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
Wild Times: Misery Mutual for Penguins, Minnesota; Fleury Out
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins entered this season with great expectations and lofty objectives. Nearly 20 percent of the way through it, however, they have struggled to break even in the standings and are sitting outside the playoff field. That’s pretty humbling for a team that views itself as...
Yardbarker
Todd Bertuzzi talks about playing in West Coast Express era and how hockey is producing more teams like the early 2000s Canucks
Since he joined the Vancouver Canucks in a 1998 trade that sent Trevor Linden to the Islanders, Todd Bertuzzi has seen the team and the city change a lot. Bertuzzi made an appearance on Canucks Conversation on Wednesday to talk about his time as a Canuck, what it was like playing in the middle of the Dead Puck Era and how the game has evolved since his playing days.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season
Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
NHL
Fan rings cancer survivor's bell before Penguins game
17-year-old celebrates completing final treatment at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their Hockey Fight's Cancer night in a touching way. Ginny Fronk, a 17-year-old Penguins fan, got to ring the cancer survivor's bell before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
markerzone.com
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson
The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Keys to Snapping 5 Game Losing Streak
The Buffalo Sabres are currently in their worst losing stretch of hockey this season, with hopes of snapping their five-game streak on Tuesday. They will face off against the Vancouver Canucks who have lost their last three games and have struggled mightily this season. In a game where something must break, the Sabres are in a prime position to snap their losing streak. They have played relatively well throughout their last five games, including strong performances against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, though they weren’t able to get the results they wanted. The strong stretches of play they displayed in those games, a weaker opponent and improving health on their defense should give them optimism they can snap their losing streak.
