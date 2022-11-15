ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market

BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street

The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center

American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KSDK

Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN

Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lhstoday.org

The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived

After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Ballwin updates on golf cart fees and lounge chairs

In recent months, there has been a good deal of legislation on a variety of Ballwin Parks and Recreation fees. So, it was fitting that the idea of Alderman David Siegel (Ward 4) to add legislation for golf cart fees came to fruition at the Nov. 14 board meeting. According...
BALLWIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy