Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
feastmagazine.com
The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street
The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
Grand opening for a new restaurant in Ferguson this morning
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience in Ferguson this morning
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
Illinois Business Journal
Renowned as ‘big box shopping mecca,’ Fairview Heights goes big on small business
Even though Fairview Heights has gained a reputation as the retail shopping hub of southern Illinois because of its regional mall, several “big box” stores and multiple shopping centers, there are dozens of small businesses that represent a vital component of the community. With this in mind, city...
List: St. Louis area ’50s themed diners
This holiday season, anyone seeking a little nostalgia should check out these diners with a 50s vibe.
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
Weekends Only to Become Not Even Weekends in Bold New Business Plan
In an unorthodox move, the local furniture chain will soon have no hours of operation whatsoever
KSDK
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
laduenews.com
11 eateries in or near St. Louis offering carryout or dine-in Thanksgiving specials
Whether you buy your bird pre-brined, reheat a green bean casserole or go out for dinner, make it easy on yourself this Thanksgiving. Here’s where you can order baked brie, charcuterie, hard cider flights, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
Denny’s says this $5.99 t-shirt may be worth $2,186
For only $5.99, Denny's is promoting a t-shirt that serves as a membership for a whole year of breakfast.
Winter cold and an increase in joint pain
The increase in pain can also be related to a person’s tolerance to cold weather.
lhstoday.org
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived
After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin updates on golf cart fees and lounge chairs
In recent months, there has been a good deal of legislation on a variety of Ballwin Parks and Recreation fees. So, it was fitting that the idea of Alderman David Siegel (Ward 4) to add legislation for golf cart fees came to fruition at the Nov. 14 board meeting. According...
Comments / 0