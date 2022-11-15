Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
News4Jax.com
3 tips to maximize your house space for holiday season
With the holiday season approaching, your living and dining rooms will likely be a hub of activity. Even if you’re short on square footage, there are various ways you can maximize the amount of usable space in these rooms and make it comfortable for your guests. Here are three...
News4Jax.com
Elevate your Charcuterie Board this season
Lauren began writing her debut lifestyle cookbook, The Modern Hippie Table, after her creative journey as a lifestyle blogger inspired women to feel good in their own skin, reinvent their passion for the home and to have fun in the kitchen. Whether she’s working with flavors in the kitchen or setting the scene for a beautiful evening, Lauren’s passion for merging good food and conversation brings people together at the table and can turn an evening into a lasting memory. Lauren lives in Jupiter, Florida, with her Architect husband, two teenage children and Shar Pei pup, Simon.
Comments / 0