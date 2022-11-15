ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Block Island makes list of best places to travel in the world

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buJ4u_0jBbsOzw00

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking for a fun place to travel, a new report says you don’t have to go far.

Travel Lemming put together a “bucket list” of the Top 50 Places to Travel in 2023 and ranked Block Island at #49, calling it a “hidden gem.”

See the full list

“Take a ferry or sailboat to the shores of Block Island, the perfect place to unwind and live on island time,” Travel Lemming writer Victoria Folz wrote. “This hidden gem features boat-filled harbors, a bicycle-friendly culture, and countless unique restaurants and boutiques.”

“In a single day, you can hit the farmer’s market, explore the historic district, and enjoy the stunning scenery from clifftop lighthouses,” Folz continued. “Of course, no trip would be complete without a visit to the beach with a Mudslide, the island’s favorite boozy drink, in hand. Sip one while soaking in some of the most brilliant sunsets on the East Coast.”

Lafayette, Louisiana, was ranked the number one place to visit this year.

NEXT: Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyadventuresofme.com

9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival

It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
WEST WARWICK, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts

If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night

It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy