Block Island makes list of best places to travel in the world

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking for a fun place to travel, a new report says you don’t have to go far.

Travel Lemming put together a “bucket list” of the Top 50 Places to Travel in 2023 and ranked Block Island at #49, calling it a “hidden gem.”

“Take a ferry or sailboat to the shores of Block Island, the perfect place to unwind and live on island time,” Travel Lemming writer Victoria Folz wrote. “This hidden gem features boat-filled harbors, a bicycle-friendly culture, and countless unique restaurants and boutiques.”

“In a single day, you can hit the farmer’s market, explore the historic district, and enjoy the stunning scenery from clifftop lighthouses,” Folz continued. “Of course, no trip would be complete without a visit to the beach with a Mudslide, the island’s favorite boozy drink, in hand. Sip one while soaking in some of the most brilliant sunsets on the East Coast.”

Lafayette, Louisiana, was ranked the number one place to visit this year.

