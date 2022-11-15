ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland says missile strike on its land appears to be an accident by Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's president said Wednesday it appears a missile that landed just inside the country's border was from Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident." "We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces," President Andrzej Duda said. "However,...
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
The Guardian

Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s ancestral home

Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as two months of anti-regime demonstrations show no let up. The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late on Thursday with crowds of...
The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
