airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
The Jewish Press
Side Benefit of Gas Deal Negotiations: Israel Stopped Bombing Iranian Shipments to Hezbollah
Yedioth Aharonoth’s military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua on Sunday shared his realization that since September 17, roughly the time Israel and Lebanon renewed their negotiations over their maritime border and who gets to exploit which part of existing and potential natural gas deposits thereabout, the Israeli Air Force has ceased its bombing raids on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria. As you may recall, the summer of 2022 was marked by one or two such attacks practically every week, so, you know, Yehoshua became curious.
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
KEYT
Israel readies indictments in death of Palestinian-American
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has moved toward the indictment of two commanders over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. The Israeli military statement on Thursday nonetheless played down the role of the two commanders in the death of Omar Assad, saying it was “not possible to establish a correlation” between their conduct and his abrupt death. Israel has come under criticism from human rights groups that say it rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States, has drawn intense international scrutiny.
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Iran’s mission to the United Nations.
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are...
KEYT
US intercepts shipment of explosive material going from Iran to Yemen
US Naval Forces intercepted a “large quantity” of explosive material in the Gulf of Oman heading to Yemen from Iran last week, according to a statement from US Naval Forces Central Command. “On November 8, US 5th Fleet intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman smuggling...
KTVZ
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
AOL Corp
Israeli forces kill young Palestinian woman in West Bank raid
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday. The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop, adding that the incident was under review.
Sen. Cruz slams DOJ over investigation into journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed reports that the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
France 24
France denies Iran’s claims it has arrested French intelligence agents
France on Wednesday denied statements by Iran's interior ministry that it had arrested French intelligence officers amid protests in the country and demanded the release of all of its citizens held in Iran. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks, to...
ktalnews.com
Iran frees sailors, 2 Greek oil tankers seized in May
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary...
U.S. to see how Israel's far-right lawmakers act before passing judgement - ambassador
JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States plans to see what Israel's far-right politicians say "and how they act" before taking a position on its incoming government, the U.S. ambassador said.
Poland's president says the missile strike appears to be from Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's president said Wednesday that it appears a missile that landed just inside the country's border was from Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident." "We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces," President Andrzej Duda said....
Kenya sends 1st batch of troops to rebel-hit eastern Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory. The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will...
WFAE
