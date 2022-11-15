Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Eastern Snowball Viburnum vs. Chinese Snowball: What’s the Difference?
Eastern Snowball Viburnum vs. Chinese Snowball: What's the Difference?. Who doesn’t love the gorgeous snowball viburnum? The name “snowball bush” refers to seven different viburnum plants, each of which has its own unique traits and benefits. Specifically, the Eastern snowball and Chinese snowball are two popular species. Both of these trees are absolutely stunning, but they do have some key differences that are important to know when choosing between them.
a-z-animals.com
Leek vs. Chive: What’s the Difference?
When it comes to Alliums, leeks and chives are two of the most popular. Both have a mild onion flavor and get used in various dishes, but there are some key differences between the two. For one, leeks are much larger than chives. They have a long white stem with...
a-z-animals.com
Red Sunset Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple: What’s the Difference?
Red Sunset Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple: What's the Difference?. Who doesn’t love a good maple? Maple trees are extremely versatile when used in landscaping. They can become large, brightly-colored focal points or serve well at creating a border between properties. And with over 125 maple trees in the world, there are certainly many to choose from with unique properties and looks.
a-z-animals.com
Eureka vs. Meyer Lemon Tree: What’s the Difference?
When it comes to citrus trees, there are two well-known varieties: the eureka and Meyer lemon trees. Both get praised for their juicy, tart fruits, but there are some key differences between these two types of trees. The eureka lemon tree is the more traditional of the two, and its...
a-z-animals.com
Asiatic Lily vs. Daylily: Key Differences to Know
Popular lily varieties for gardens worldwide include the beautiful and beloved daylilies and Asiatic lilies. Between daylilies and other types of lilies, there are both parallels and distinctions. One of the simplest lilies to grow is the Asiatic kind. Asiatic lilies are a vibrant addition to any garden and are exceptionally resilient, soil-type indifferent, and stake-free. Daylilies are frequently referred to as the ideal perennial because they require little upkeep and can grow in practically any type of soil. The care and cultivation of daylilies and Asiatic lilies are similar, yet they differ greatly in other ways.
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
5 Tips For Gardening With Terracotta Pots
There are best practices for everything, so we've put together some helpful tips to keep in mind when container gardening with terracotta pots.
Farm and Dairy
How to spot the differences between ladybugs and Asian lady beetles
Before the early 1990s hundreds of species of native lady beetles or ladybugs dominated North America. Now these natural populations are declining due to competition from an invasive species. There are a couple theories on how Asian lady beetles made it to North America, but it’s unclear how they established...
15 Plants For Your Garden That Will Bring Positive Energy
From herbs to vibrantly colored flowers and succulents, plants may be the superheroes of optimism. Here are some energetic plants for your garden.
Tree Hugger
The Benefits of Perennial Food Production
When many people think of growing their own food at home, their minds leap immediately to growing typical annual crops in a vegetable garden. But food production does not need to focus on annual cultivation. In fact, there are many benefits to embracing perennial food sources. What Is Perennial Food...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Bobcats Sleep?
Bobcats are nocturnal wildcats with adorable faces and quiet personalities. Although sometimes they accidentally wander into noisy neighborhoods, they typically stay to themselves. Bobcats are native to North and South America and they have steady populations. However, in some areas like New Jersey, their population is declining. Interestingly, bobcats can be found in 47 states, but not in Delaware, Alaska, or Hawaii.
a-z-animals.com
Mondo Grass vs. Liriope: Identifying Their Differences
You may have heard about monkey grass, a grass-like ground cover that is both loved for its use in landscaping and notorious for getting out of hand when it spreads rapidly. Did you know that “monkey grass” is a term used for more than one plant?. Mondo grass...
Rare houseplant varieties that deliver serious aesthetic
According to houseplant experts, these rare varieties are worth investing in.
a-z-animals.com
Hydrangea Tree vs Hydrangea Bush: Key Differences
A tree in bloom is a beautiful addition to the garden. However, it appears really stunning when the flowers are grouped into enormous inflorescences. Tree hydrangeas have grown to be highly popular in recent years because not many trees can produce this look. Do hydrangea trees actually exist, though? Why...
Help monarch butterflies by safely adding milkweed to your outdoor spaces
Monarch butterflies have been declared endangered internationally, but they are still not legally protected in the US. Lasclay / UnsplashYou can still do it while keeping your pets and other wildlife safe.
a-z-animals.com
Teak vs. Eucalyptus: The Key Differences
Teak and eucalyptus plants are very different, but they are easily confused with each other. They are both different types of trees, although some species of eucalyptus are shrubs. Both flower and have wonderful uses and long histories. For example, some of the oldest trees in the world are teak trees!
a-z-animals.com
Flor De Maga vs. Hibiscus
Can you tell the difference between flor de maga vs. hibiscus? Not many can at first glance. The first thing to note is that both flor de maga and hibiscus flowers are out-of-this-world beautiful, so if you want something vibrant for your garden or landscape, either option will work. However, when it comes to their uses and benefits, there are some major differences.
a-z-animals.com
Growing Outdoor Monsteras: Where to Best Plant Monstera Deliciosa
Growing Outdoor Monsteras: Where to Best Plant Monstera Deliciosa. While monstera deliciosa is an exceedingly popular houseplant, you may be curious about growing outdoor monsteras. Capable of reaching over 15 feet tall outdoors, monsteras are indeed monsters under the proper conditions! They can grow much larger outside than in! But how can you best facilitate these conditions and what else should you know about growing monsteras outside?
