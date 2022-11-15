Popular lily varieties for gardens worldwide include the beautiful and beloved daylilies and Asiatic lilies. Between daylilies and other types of lilies, there are both parallels and distinctions. One of the simplest lilies to grow is the Asiatic kind. Asiatic lilies are a vibrant addition to any garden and are exceptionally resilient, soil-type indifferent, and stake-free. Daylilies are frequently referred to as the ideal perennial because they require little upkeep and can grow in practically any type of soil. The care and cultivation of daylilies and Asiatic lilies are similar, yet they differ greatly in other ways.

