Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
KCRG.com
One hospitalized in Dubuque crash involving tractor
Home heating costs are on the rise with chiller temperatures. A police dog for the Altoona Police Department is back home after getting lost over the weekend in Warren County. Iowa's public university to see enrollment growth after years of decline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's public Universities are expected...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
KCRG.com
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
KCRG.com
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Christmas Magic, “Wish Boxes,” and More Coming to Poopsie’s in Galena
Poopsie's has been a beacon of entertainment and joy for the Tri-States for years now. That isn't about to change during the holiday season, as the crew at the Galena shop are gearing up for a seasonal spin on one of their flagship events. On the first Tuesday of every...
Saints Forward Called Up By Team USA For World Junior A Challenge
More exciting news from your Dubuque Fighting Saints as they add a player to the upcoming Team USA World Junior A challenge squad. We recently learned that Associate Head Coach Evan Dixon had been named to the Team USA World Junior A challenge coaching staff by USA Hockey. Dixon is in his fourth year with the Saints and will join Team USA as an assistant coach for this December's World Junior A Challenge. It will be Dixon’s first time representing his home country on the international stage.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
