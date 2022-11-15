Read full article on original website
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
KIMT
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
winonahealth.org
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
4 Olmsted County Commissioners Honored For Decades of Service
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public celebration was held today in conjunction with today's meeting of the Olmsted County Board to honor four retiring members of the governmental body. Matt Flynn is the longest-serving member of the County Board, having joined in 1997. Both Jim Bier and Ken Brown...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
Kat Kountry 105
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Hospital limiting visitors due to RSV; Hillmann expresses gratitude to voters; Slow approach taken with Archer House redevelopment
Northfield Hospital announced yesterday that visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed during the current Respiratory Syncytial. According to a statement released by the hospital, the restriction is to protect both patients and children who are at risk of serious illness from the highly contagious virus. Cases...
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
Top 10 Neighborhoods in Rochester with the Most Amazing Christmas Lights
I'm not sure what the feeling is exactly or the right word to use to describe it other than "magical" but that's what I feel when I see Christmas lights sparkling and twinkling all over Rochester, Minnesota. We've got some amazing neighborhoods with homes that have go all out too and to help save you some driving, I found 10 of the best neighborhoods in town where you can feel the Christmas spirit.
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Rochester, MN (2022)
Thanksgiving 2022 is on Thursday, November 24th. For many, living in the kitchen cooking all day on Thanksgiving is not always realistic or appealing. Thankfully, you can leave your pots, pans, and spatulas in the drawers thanks to this list of Rochester restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year. If you...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
