Tri-City Herald
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Tri-City Herald
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game
QB PJ Walker (ankle) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11
The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
Tri-City Herald
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be looking to end their current tailspins when they face off for the final time this season on Sunday. FOX is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings-Cowboys Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw, DeMarcus Lawrence Updates
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL the season, returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Darrisaw, who remains in the concussion protocol, was cleared to practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey. That's big news for the Vikings because it's a step...
Tri-City Herald
Burns Chases Another Addition to ‘the Web’
Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday. I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake. Although the Panthers...
Tri-City Herald
Ranking Detroit Lions Top Offseason Needs
The 2023 offseason will be a critical one for the Detroit Lions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are looking to continue building the team into a playoff contender. With the young core showing promise through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the time for contention may not be far away.
Tri-City Herald
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Raiders
As one of the oldest rivalries in football, the Denver Broncos are looking to walk away with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos lost the first game this season, which was also their highest-scoring output of the year. Both teams have issues throughout, so it may come...
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Tri-City Herald
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Bills dig out from record snow storm, set to fly to Detroit
It took an all hands on deck effort to get the Buffalo Bills out of their homes and to the facility for their flight to Detroit on Saturday after a potentially record-setting snow storm hit Orchard Park, N.Y.
