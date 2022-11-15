Read full article on original website
Related
Week 11: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Tee Higgins has had some good games, but he's about to have a huge game in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Streaming defenses is 10% about evaluating defenses, and 90% about evaluating quarterbacks to target. I don’t think of myself as playing the Bengals defense this week, I’m playing the defense facing Kenny Pickett. As such, the key to success with defenses is keeping track of the QB situations across the league, and we have a few updates this week:
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Best fantasy football matchups in Week 11, including Daniel Jones and Isiah Pacheco
What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 11? Let’s take a dive into each position
A Miami Dolphins fan’s guide to watching games during the bye week
The Dolphins aren’t playing Sunday as they enjoy the final day of their bye week, but at 7-3 and first place in the AFC East, it’s not too early to look at the weekend slate and think of how it could impact them.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 11 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Comments / 1