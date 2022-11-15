ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
fantasypros.com

Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Football)

Streaming defenses is 10% about evaluating defenses, and 90% about evaluating quarterbacks to target. I don’t think of myself as playing the Bengals defense this week, I’m playing the defense facing Kenny Pickett. As such, the key to success with defenses is keeping track of the QB situations across the league, and we have a few updates this week:
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 11 (2022)

The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy