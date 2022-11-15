Read full article on original website
KULR8
Health Highlights: Nov. 16, 2022
California's plan to make low-cost insulin could be example for the nation. Earlier this year, the state announced an initiative to bring its own insulin products to market, in response to the steep costs of the lifesaving drug in the United States. WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- California's...
KULR8
State legislators getting ready for next legislative session
BILLINGS, Mont. - In both the Senate, and the House, Republicans have the majority. The leadership for each party was elected on Wednesday, and preparations are underway for the 68th Legislature. Some of the bills address discrimination in the real-estate field, the revision of home-based childcare laws, and possible limitations...
KULR8
Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild
With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
