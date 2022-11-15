ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Northfield Area Fire and Rescue interviews candidates for full-time fire chief

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
 4 days ago

For the first time in the Fire Department’s 150 years, Northfield will soon be adding a full-time fire chief to its fire and rescue squad.

In late October, the NAFRS Board of Directors voted to hire a full-time chief. Currently, Tom Nelson is serving as the interim chief. His term expires Jan. 18, 2023.

For years, the department had always operated with a volunteer chief, but multiple factors make the change sensible now, said Paul Liebenstein, board chair.

“With the call volume up to more than 600 calls a year and a lot more of those false calls, we need a full-time fire chief who can keep accurate records, keep costs down, keep on top of code enforcement and has a history and understanding about how the Department works,” said Liebenstein in a recent phone interview.

Liebenstein said the heavy volume of calls and the increased number of false calls “wears out our firefighters, who are already working their own jobs and have to drop what they’re doing to respond.”

To start the selection process, the job has been posted internally at the department.

“We’re hoping to keep the hiring internal,” said Liebenstein. “Firefighters are like a family. We want to preserve that feeling by keeping the same atmosphere.”

The board is reviewing applications now and will begin interviews at the end of November. Lieberstein said they hope to make an offer sometime in December or early January and be able to announce the new chief by the second week in January.

Liebenstein said not only does the right applicant have to know and navigate Northfield and Dundas, but also the large rural area NAFRS serves. The Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service was created in 2015 with the joint powers agreement between Northfield, Dundas, and the Rural Fire District.

Along with administrative skills, leadership skills, and code enforcement skills, Liebenstein said they’re looking for someone who has good communication skills with the firefighters as well as the community.

“We are hopeful we’ll find the right person at the end of this process,” he said. “We are blessed to have such a great Department.”


EAGAN, MN
Northfield News

Northfield, MN
