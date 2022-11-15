ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Raleigh News & Observer

Will Ole Miss be Distracted on Lane Kiffin to Auburn Against Hogs?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Good things usually tend to happen when Ole Miss is getting ready to come to Fayetteville. Weather and interceptions are just the latest examples. The rumors started flying wildly Thursday afternoon about coach Lane Kiffin headed to Auburn after they fired Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our Ole Miss Arkansas prediction and pick. The Ole Miss Rebels missed a huge opportunity last week. They had an early 10-point lead over Alabama in a year when the Crimson Tide have simply not been as good […] The post College Football Odds: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
bestofarkansassports.com

What Disappoints Clint Stoerner about Arkansas More than Lack of QB Development

In football, the head coach generally gets the most cheers in the best of times while suffering the sharpest barbs in the worst of times. Whoever mans the quarterback position isn’t too far behind, however. That’s why it’s easy to look at the last two Arkansas football games and put the lion’s share of blame for the losses on the guy who takes the snaps.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
thv11.com

Razorbacks down Kent State to move to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women stayed perfect on Thursday night, knocking off Kent State 80-59. The Hogs now sit 4-0 as they head on the road until December. The win was the 100th in Mike Neighbors career as the Hogs have their best start to a season since 2019.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFF

Smith signs with Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
