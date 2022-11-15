Donations come in from Park community for Sewharack family after football injury

St. Louis Park High School senior Deon Sewharack was injured during the Orioles final football game of the season when he was inadvertently stepped on during play.

As a result of the cleat to his midsection, Sewharack’s pancreas was severed in two, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a teammate’s parent Caitlin Serrano.

Sewharack immediately went into surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center to repair the damage and spent the next few days in the intensive care unit.

“Although Deon is home now, he has a difficult recovery in front of him,” Serrano wrote as the fund was set up to help pay his medical bills.

In five days, the page has raised more than $13,000 of the $200,000 goal.

The link to the page can be found here: https://gofund.me/20922c10