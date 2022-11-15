Read full article on original website
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cole Anthony’s cryptic reflection post on Nikola Vucevic Magic-Bulls trade
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony shared an interesting post on his Instagram story on Saturday. Anthony posted an image with a caption stating, “Thank you, Chicago,” referencing the 2021 Magic-Bulls Nikola Vucevic trade, per NBACentral on twitter. As mentioned in the tweet, the Magic received Wendell Carter Jr,...
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Zach LaVine’s immediate reaction to getting benched by Bulls’ Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched by Billy Donovan towards the end of team’s narrow loss to the Orlando Magic. LaVine, who struggled throughout the affair, shared his brutally honest thoughts on the decision following the game, per Sports Illustrated. “I got to do a better job at...
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
‘I’m an investor, bro’: Anthony Davis issues hilarious reminder to Austin Reaves over Lobos hate
It was all smiles for the Los Angeles Lakers (4-10) after they pulled away from the Detroit Pistons (3-13) for a much-needed 128-121 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Perhaps, even, an appropriate opportunity to kick back and pour an earned, chilled glass of Lobos to cap off a successful evening at the office.
3 best John Collins trades Hawks must make
The Atlanta Hawks new backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been rock solid to start the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, that has meant that John Collins has taken a bit of a backseat on offense. And unsurprisingly, that means that the Hawks are once again exploring potential trades for Collins.
DeMar DeRozan echoes Billy Donovan’s bold challenge
The Chicago Bulls 2022-23 season hasn’t gotten off to a great start, as their struggles from the second half of the 2021-22 season have followed them into the current season. Once again, it’s been DeMar DeRozan doing everything he can to get the Bulls wins, but he’s often been sold short by his teammates’ failure […] The post DeMar DeRozan echoes Billy Donovan’s bold challenge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
‘Get rich, die tryin’: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma drops epic reaction to game-saving trey in OT win vs. Heat
Kyle Kuzma had a pretty miserable shooting night on Friday, going just 9-of-24 from the field in the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat. Despite his lack of efficiency in the evening, however, it was still Kuz who saved the day for Washington. With the Wizards...
Joel Embiid’s crazy stretch of dominance that Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar couldn’t reach
Joel Embiid is on a total heater right now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is not only leading the team to wins but is putting up some absurd stat lines. In the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid went for a hat trick of superb games and made some history in the process.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take
Currently holding a 9-7 record while also having to deal with a handful of injuries to start the season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t exactly one of the most feared in the NBA right now. Be that as it may, Fred VanVleet is confident that his team is going to step up to the plate when […] The post Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
3 things to know from Warriors’ feel-good win over Knicks
The Golden State Warriors got back on the right track Friday night at Chase Center, beating the New York Knicks 111-101 in a wire-to-wire win. Here are three things to know from the Warriors’ much-needed, feel-good win over New York. 3 Warriors takeaways from blowout win over Knicks Good Golden State three-point defense, or ice-cold […] The post 3 things to know from Warriors’ feel-good win over Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
