The Guardian coordinates joint climate editorial with news organisations around the world

By GNM press office
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUjIx_0jBbqrE500
The Guardian, front page, Tuesday 15 November 2022 Photograph: The Guardian

The Guardian has organised a global climate leader, with newspapers and media outlets around the world co-publishing an editorial calling for urgent action on the climate crisis.

The piece argues for cooperation on a global level, and calls for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies, debt relief for the world’s poorest countries and increased spending to tackle the crisis. This is no time for apathy or complacency it says. Published today (15 November) by the Guardian and more than 30 other media organisations in over 20 countries , the joint editorial coincides with Cop27’s energy day and other high-level talks, including the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

A number of media outlets across the world have published the leader, including places on the frontline of the crisis, such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Jamaica, Canada, Mexico, Africa, Europe and the US.

Full list below, plus news story with quotes:

  • Camunda News, Angola

  • National Observer, Canada

  • El Espectador, Colombia

  • Politiken, Denmark

  • Libération, France

  • Mediapart, France

  • Efimerida ton Syntakton, Greece

  • Kathimerini, Greece

  • Protagon, Greece

  • Telex, Hungary

  • The Hindu, India

  • Tempo, Indonesia

  • Irish Examiner, Ireland

  • Irish Independent, Ireland

  • Haaretz, Israel

  • La Repubblica, Italy

  • The Gleaner, Jamaica

  • Macaranga, Malaysia

  • Reforma, Mexico

  • Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development, Nigeria

  • Rappler, Philippines

  • Gazeta Wyborcza, Poland

  • Público, Portugal

  • Mail & Guardian, South Africa

  • elDiario.es, Spain

  • T&T Guardian, Trinidad and Tobago

  • Daily Mirror, UK

  • The Guardian, UK

  • Covering Climate Now, US

  • Miami Herald, US

  • The Nation, US

  • Rolling Stone, US

  • The Environmental Reporting Collective, International

  • Pacific Environment Weekly, Pacific

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief, Guardian News and Media, said:

“With Cop27 taking place in Egypt, we wanted to publish an ambitious editorial that highlights how strongly many different news organisations, and our readers, feel about the climate crisis. This joint editorial, from the Guardian and more than 30 others, is a powerful demonstration of how news organisations around the world can come together to collaborate in the public interest.”

Natalie Hanman, head of environment, Guardian News & Media says:

“My hope is that in speaking with one voice, we remind people that this is a global crisis, threatening all of us. It’s now imperative that world leaders listen, and act.”

Cop27 follows the Guardian’s fourth annual climate moment, which highlighted a year of impactful Guardian climate journalism , including an updated climate pledge and how the crisis is at the intersection of several other issues facing communities around the world.

Guardian News & Media (GNM) publishes theguardian.com , one of the world's leading English-language news websites. Traffic from outside of the UK now represents around two-thirds of the Guardian's total digital audience. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week, first published in 1821, and the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.


