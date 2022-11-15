Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
WWMTCw
Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
WWMTCw
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMTCw
Corps of Engineers speeds up St. Joseph Harbor project after vessel touches bottom
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer set a plan to reopen a critical southwest Michigan harbor as soon as possible. A Holland Company, the King Co., Inc., was hired to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor, expediting the project after a freighter scrapped the bottom of the harbor in October, according to the federal officials.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats use midterm momentum to push for top 2024 primary spot
LANSING, Mich. — Following the party's success in the 2022 midterm election, Michigan Democrats continue to advocate for the state to become one of the first in the nation to weigh in on the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. The Michigan Democratic Party is pushing to put the...
WWMTCw
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMTCw
Vehicle engulfed in flames, man dies after crash in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office continues to investigate a crash that left a vehicle burnt to a crisp. Icy roads: At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall. The passenger, a 74-year-old man, was left trapped inside a burning vehicle, after a vehicle ran...
WWMTCw
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Comments / 0