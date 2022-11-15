ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy