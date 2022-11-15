Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Forbes Makes History
STARKVILLE – Fueled by his football smarts and a knack for always putting himself in position for a game-altering play, Emmanuel Forbes has now hit uncharted territory. The Mississippi State cornerback notched the sixth pick-six of his career during Saturday's 56-7 rout of East Tennessee State at Davis Wade Stadium. As a result, Forbes now stands alone as the all-time leader in interceptions returned for a touchdown in not only the Southeastern Conference, but the entire FBS.
hailstate.com
ESPN Announces TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Schedule
STARKVILLE – ESPN Events announced the schedule for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Thursday. Mississippi State softball will open the season with five games in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 17-19. ESPN's annual opening weekend tournament has been renamed this season. This spring will mark the fourth season of the event and MSU's first as a participant. The 16-team field features 15 programs that reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022, including eight Super Regional participants.
hailstate.com
Purcell and Staff Sign One Of The Nation’s Top Classes For 2023
STARKVILLE – The 2023 women's basketball early signing period has come and gone. For the Mississippi State women's basketball program under first-year head coach Sam Purcell, it's a class that will turn heads, open eyes and serve as a building block for a staff determined to get Mississippi State back to the elite.
hailstate.com
Postgame Notes: ETSU at Mississippi State
ETSU won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. MSU received the opening kickoff. MSU's game captain was WR Austin Williams. Six Bulldogs made their MSU debut: OL Canon Boone, WR Marquz Dortch, LB. , WR Jarnorris Hopson, WR Kaydin Pope and LB Avery Sledge. Today's attendance was...
hailstate.com
LIVE DRIVE: Mississippi State vs. ETSU
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State plays its final home game of 2022 as MSU hosts East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Buccaneers square off in an 11 a.m. game at Davis Wade Stadium. The game is set to be streamed via ESPN+/SEC Network+. However, you can also keep...
hailstate.com
State’s Historic Season Ends in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The most historic season of Mississippi State soccer's program came to a close in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night. In the 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs tallied 12 or more wins on the season for only the third time while also securing first-ever wins in both the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
hailstate.com
Postgame Notes: MSU vs. South Dakota
Riding yet another complete performance, Mississippi State defeated South Dakota 79-42 earning their fourth straight win to start the year. The win marked the program's 501st victory at The Hump and enabled the Bulldogs to move to 4-0 for the second consecutive season. Chris Jans became the 9th head coach...
hailstate.com
Like Father, Like Son
STARKVILLE – Brent Smith remembers showing up to his son's first football game as a sophomore at Pontotoc High School and seeing something special. Brent, a former first team All-SEC offensive tackle at Mississippi State and nine-year NFL veteran, knew in that moment that Cole Smith had a bright future in football and may have a shot to one day follow in his footsteps.
hailstate.com
Familiar Formula Moves Dawgs to 4-0
STARKVILLE – And so it continues. Four games into the head coach Chris Jans era at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs kept on keeping on as they remained unbeaten with a 79-42 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night in the Fort Myers Tipoff Regional Round at Humphrey Coliseum. The...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Back In Win Column with Victory over Alabama State
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball squad walked away with their third victory of the season with its 81-46 victory over Alabama State. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the young season. Mississippi State's defense was on point tonight with 10 blocks, 49 rebounds, and...
hailstate.com
Whatever It Takes For The Team
STARKVILLE – It's one of the oldest cliches in sports. There's no 'I' in the word 'team'. Nothing can harm a squad quicker than selfishness. Nothing can disrupt a unit as quickly as a player who goes into business for individual gain over group success. On the other side...
hailstate.com
Home State Playmaker
STARKVILLE – Mike Leach has coached hundreds of players in his decades-long career. As a result, the Mississippi State leader knows special when he sees it. So, when Leach offers praise, it's not to be taken lightly. And when it comes to discussing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Leach is quick to give some of the highest kudos a coach can hand out.
hailstate.com
Latest Look At State's New Indoor
On their final day of fall full-team workouts, the Bulldogs played their annual Fall World Series. But before they took the field, the 25 student-athletes currently on the roster took a moment to honor more than 200 student-athletes that had come before them. Alumni's names were randomly divided amongst the...
Comments / 0