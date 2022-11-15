STARKVILLE – Fueled by his football smarts and a knack for always putting himself in position for a game-altering play, Emmanuel Forbes has now hit uncharted territory. The Mississippi State cornerback notched the sixth pick-six of his career during Saturday's 56-7 rout of East Tennessee State at Davis Wade Stadium. As a result, Forbes now stands alone as the all-time leader in interceptions returned for a touchdown in not only the Southeastern Conference, but the entire FBS.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO