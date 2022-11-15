ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the TSA is dealing with an agent shortage ahead of holiday travel

By Griffin Wright
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

DES MOINES (WHO) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire more agents ahead of a busy holiday travel season.

The Des Moines International Airport expects record-breaking travel numbers this holiday travel season but some are worried about long lines due to a shortage of TSA Agents.

Jessica Mayle, the Regional Spokesperson for the TSA, said that the TSA has different ways of dealing with a shortage of workers to ensure travel goes smoothly.

“We have a lot of tools and strategies that we can use even if were down a couple of staff members where we convert part-timers to full-timers or maybe we can move people from other airports who are less busy temporarily to Des Moines so there’s a lot of strategies that we use,” Mayle said.

The TSA will have its 21 anniversary this week. Employees who have been there since the start are retiring which creates more open positions that the TSA needs to fill.

Mayle said that the TSA put a freeze on hiring during the pandemic.

“Travel went way down so what we were able to do then was not fill positions when people stepped away we just kind of didn’t fill those positions right away over the last few years we’ve seen that demand ramp back up and that’s kind of what we are working on right now is to get back maybe where we were in those 2019 era numbers,” Mayle said.

The TSA is holding a hiring event Wednesday, November 16 at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

