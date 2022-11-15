One of the most unique properties in the Northern Neck. Take in the salty air breezes and unwind at this private family retreat. Relax on your private Sand Beach or launch the kayak and take a tour of the back creek. Head out on a fishing excursion, just minutes from your home to great catches. Entertaining has never been so easy! You and your guests will enjoy 3900 square feet of endless views from every room. Grand living room with vaulted, beamed ceiling, cozy fireplace, new wet bar and deck access. Enjoy cooking in this newly renovated luxurious kitchen with an open dining area and double sliding doors leading to the screen porch with three sides of water views. Bedrooms feature two ensuite downstairs, one ensuite upstairs, bayside bedroom with private balcony and bonus room with balcony and full bathroom. All located on a private 2.5 acres overlooking Indian Creek / Chesapeake Bay and just minutes from great town amenities. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to make this your stay-cation.

KILMARNOCK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO