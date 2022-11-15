Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Williamsburg Courthouse goes green
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day weekend, the James City County and Williamsburg Courthouse was bathed in green light. Find out the reason behind the greening in this week’s Reck on the Road.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
New York Deli owners working on new Richmond restaurant
Demetrios Tsiptsis said the restaurant, near the intersection of South Stafford, Grayland, and Idlewood avenues, would be a cafe and sandwich shop.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry
Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
VB residents share excitement, concerns about Something in the Water festival
It was a full house in Tuesday's city council meeting in Virginia Beach. More than forty speakers signed up to speak during the Something in the Water public comment session.
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
flathatnews.com
Why the Muscarelle Museum of Art is Closing
The Muscarelle Museum of Art, located in the College of William and Mary (a public research university in Williamsburg, Virginia), was constructed in 1983 thanks to the benefaction of Joseph and Margaret Muscarelle, and has been hosting remarkable art exhibitions for almost four decades. The museum is currently displaying its...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
CBM Homes: Kilmarnock, VA
One of the most unique properties in the Northern Neck. Take in the salty air breezes and unwind at this private family retreat. Relax on your private Sand Beach or launch the kayak and take a tour of the back creek. Head out on a fishing excursion, just minutes from your home to great catches. Entertaining has never been so easy! You and your guests will enjoy 3900 square feet of endless views from every room. Grand living room with vaulted, beamed ceiling, cozy fireplace, new wet bar and deck access. Enjoy cooking in this newly renovated luxurious kitchen with an open dining area and double sliding doors leading to the screen porch with three sides of water views. Bedrooms feature two ensuite downstairs, one ensuite upstairs, bayside bedroom with private balcony and bonus room with balcony and full bathroom. All located on a private 2.5 acres overlooking Indian Creek / Chesapeake Bay and just minutes from great town amenities. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to make this your stay-cation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
WAVY News 10
Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
