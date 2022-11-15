WEST HAVEN, Nov. 17, 2022 — Mayor Nancy R. Rossi has announced the city’s participation in the 13th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Nov. 26 also marks the lighting of West Haven’s Christmas tree on the Green. The Yuletide event attracts hundreds of people each year, many of whom Rossi hopes take advantage of sales at downtown specialty shops.

