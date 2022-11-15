ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard

Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Open Their Girls Basketball Season Tonight At Home

There are seven games of local and area interest tonight in Girls High School Basketball. One of those is at JFK Fieldhouse where Manitowoc Lincoln opens the season against non-conference foe, Milwaukee King. Elsewhere, Howards Grove travels to Kiel, Hilbert heads north to Gibraltar, Freedom is at Kewaunee, Random Lake...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lancer Girls Down Brillion

Manitowoc Lutheran earned its 2nd win of the week and the season by defeating a short-handed Brillion girls basketball team last night 60-to-58. The Lancers were led in scoring by Marissa Mehlhorn with 15 points, Ginevra Ermis chipped in 13. Alaina Schwahn of the Lions took game scoring honors with...
BRILLION, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA State Football Finals Get Underway Today

Not only is this game day for the Green Bay Packers, but it’s also the start of championship week in Madison. Beginning this morning, there will be 7 state high school football championship games played on the turf at Camp Randall Stadium over the next 2 days. The first...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers pre-game lighting

Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is getting ready to fill the Capitol Civic Center with the sounds of Christmas. Click here to learn more about their Festival of Christmas concert. – Hundreds of people gathered in Green Bay this weekend to battle veteran suicide. Click here to learn more. –...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Hartman’s Bakery Eyeing Reopening in 1-2 Months

Three and a half months ago, Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire. It was determined that the blaze originated in the oven, which had been baking bread and pastries since the 1950s. We reached out to Austin Rehrauer, who owns the iconic bakery with his wife Luisa to see...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat

Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire

A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay middle school student makes false claims about having a gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun. On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
APPLETON, WI

