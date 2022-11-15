Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
seehafernews.com
Ships Open Their Girls Basketball Season Tonight At Home
There are seven games of local and area interest tonight in Girls High School Basketball. One of those is at JFK Fieldhouse where Manitowoc Lincoln opens the season against non-conference foe, Milwaukee King. Elsewhere, Howards Grove travels to Kiel, Hilbert heads north to Gibraltar, Freedom is at Kewaunee, Random Lake...
seehafernews.com
Lancer Girls Down Brillion
Manitowoc Lutheran earned its 2nd win of the week and the season by defeating a short-handed Brillion girls basketball team last night 60-to-58. The Lancers were led in scoring by Marissa Mehlhorn with 15 points, Ginevra Ermis chipped in 13. Alaina Schwahn of the Lions took game scoring honors with...
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
seehafernews.com
WIAA State Football Finals Get Underway Today
Not only is this game day for the Green Bay Packers, but it’s also the start of championship week in Madison. Beginning this morning, there will be 7 state high school football championship games played on the turf at Camp Randall Stadium over the next 2 days. The first...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Called Less at Lambeau Field for Titans Game, More Arrests Made
The Green Bay Police Department may have been called into action fewer times last night as the Packers fell to the Titans than they did when the Cowboys were in town, but they had to arrest more people. The Department reported being called 39 times throughout the game, which is...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is getting ready to fill the Capitol Civic Center with the sounds of Christmas. Click here to learn more about their Festival of Christmas concert. – Hundreds of people gathered in Green Bay this weekend to battle veteran suicide. Click here to learn more. –...
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Bakery Eyeing Reopening in 1-2 Months
Three and a half months ago, Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire. It was determined that the blaze originated in the oven, which had been baking bread and pastries since the 1950s. We reached out to Austin Rehrauer, who owns the iconic bakery with his wife Luisa to see...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat
Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire
A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay middle school student makes false claims about having a gun
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay School District officials are reminding parents to talk with their children about making false comments after a middle school student falsely claimed they had a gun. On November 16, school officials with the Edison Middle School in Green Bay told Local 5...
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
