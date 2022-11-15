In the wake of UVA shooting, VCU students weigh in on campus safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The manhunt for the shooter accused of killing three University of Virginia students came to an end Monday afternoon.

The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia has now been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22. While Jones has been taken into custody, the motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Now, attention is turning to other universities in the region like Virginia Commonwealth University, and how students there feel about safety on campus.

On the heels of that tragic event, some students say overall they do feel safe on the school’s campus as they go about their day-to-day activities — but that there are things that could be improved on, such as the police presence on the school’s campus.

As students made their way to and from classes Monday, some said they weren’t feeling afraid but that their sense of awareness and caution was definitely heightened.

Sophomore Rhea Narang said it’s all about being observant.

“There is always going to be that sense of worry after. I mean, it is a campus and we do go to school on a campus, but I wasn’t that scared. I mean I walk past Monroe Park and there’s always security there. And I tend to find a big group of people to walk with I never try to walk alone, or I walk with my roommate most of the time,“ she said.

VCU sent out the following statement Monday:

“ VCU sends our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the shooting at UVA. We have offered assistance to the UVA community & we stand with them. We will have an increased police presence on campus. Support for VCU students, faculty & staff can be found at counseling.vcu.edu .”

In addition to the statement sent to the VCU community from VCU’S president, Dr. Michael Rao, an emergency email was also sent out Monday morning.

Freshmen Christopher Hesse says he feels safe but wouldn’t know what to do if he saw a shooting unfold in front of him.

“I feel safe, I’m not sure I would know what to do if a shooting happened right in front of me, I’d just try to find somewhere safe to go. But I do hope it doesn’t happen,“ Hesse said.

Students say now more than ever that they would like to see a little more of a presence from campus police.

“Maybe being out and active more instead of just sitting in their cars. They could be out more that would be best,” Hesse added.

Narang echoed his statement.

“Maybe just more like around campus, I mean there is a good amount, but I feel like in this day and age a lot more is never too bad. And, like it’s better to be safe than sorry and more around school buildings because people can just go in and out of buildings” she agreed.

In that emergency email sent out to students Monday morning, UVA officials said they are offering counseling services for all students, faculty and staff members.

