hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol looking for more officers
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Highway Patrol is stepping up their recruitment efforts to find more troopers. Colonel Rick Miller says they are looking for those that want to serve. Miller says working in law enforcement can be very rewarding. Miller says they have some basic requirements. Miller says those...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem Announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
drgnews.com
Stanley County 3rd graders design ornaments for National Christmas Tree display
Third grade students from Stanley County Elementary School in Fort Pierre have created ornaments that will decorate one of the 58 trees in the 2022 National Christmas Tree display in Washington, DC. The trees represent states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of...
drgnews.com
Capital Area United Way encouraging gift giving through its Holiday Giving option
The Capital Area United Way is encouraging a different kind of gift giving this holiday season. Executive Director Holly Wade says what their partner agencies need most are money and volunteers. She says donating through CAUW’s Holiday Giving option helps take the burden of fundraising off their shoulders so the agencies can focus on helping people.
drgnews.com
Onida sunflower producer reports 2600 pound average yield
Onida, South Dakota grower Chuck Todd has finished harvesting sunflowers. He tells the National Association of Sunflower Growers that even with the spring hail damage his yields averaged 2600 lbs. Farmers in surrounding areas averaged 2200-3000 lbs. The test weights were 31.5 lbs. with a moisture level of 8.5 %. He says he saw more seed weevil damage then he initially anticipated.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
drgnews.com
Students to represent JAG-SD at national leadership event in Washington, DC; Student from Lyman among them
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students from four South Dakota high schools have been selected as delegates to the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1-3, 2022. “This is a tremendous opportunity for JAG-SD students to develop their leadership skills and visit with distinguished leaders in...
drgnews.com
Stanley County School names October middle-high school Students and Staff of the Month
The Stanley County Middle-High School October 2022 Students and Staff of the Month have been named. Students are selected based on the ROAMS categories of respect, ownership, achievement, mindfulness, and safety. Staff members are chosen by the students of the month. Recipients are pictured left-right. Back row – Bryan Juhas-11th,...
