Driving With Snow and Ice on Your Windshield – Is it Legal in Michigan?
With all the nasty weather Michiganders are enduring this week, we figured it would be a good time for a friendly reminder of the state's rules on snow-covered vehicles. How many times have you witnessed someone driving down the road with only a small patch of snow or ice removed from their windshield? Just enough that they can see only what's in front of them. In Michigan, we see it all the time. Are you one of these people?
Cars 108
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
What’s Going on Throughout Michigan This Weekend 11/18-11/20/22
With Thanksgiving next week, there is a lot happening throughout Michigan this weekend. As another holiday week approaches, there is a lot happening around the state this weekend. From wine, beer, and food festivals, to parades and holiday shopping, there are plenty of options. Check out the list below to...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
What You Should Do if You Get Stuck in the Snow in Michigan
Living in Michigan during the winter months means lots of snow and dangerous icy roads. If you've lived here your entire life, chances are pretty good that you've ended up in the ditch at least once or twice. Whether it was to avoid a deer or another car, or you simply lost control on an icy road. It happens and it can turn into a scary situation really fast.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Waterford Couple with Down Syndrome Had One Wish: Learn to Dance Before Their Wedding
You're about to meet a sweet couple from Michigan that wanted to do something special. The couple with Down syndrome wanted to learn to dance before their wedding. Yuri Goga and Ashley McLemore were both born with Down syndrome. The pair felt an instant connection when they met about a dozen years ago and their love has blossomed ever since. Earlier this year, they decided it was time to get married and a special celebration was set for July.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Not Good – Where Michigan Ranks on the List of Best States to Live in 2022
If you live in Michigan, you probably think it's the best place to live in the United States, right? Sorry, we know that's not totally accurate but let's try and keep things positive here. We have so many fantastic rivers, and forests, and the further north you go, the prettier...
13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary
Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
Michigan Brothers To Appear On ‘Shark Tank’ – When To Watch
Two Michigan brothers will pitch their business on ABC's upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank'. The premise of the popular television show is as follows,. Shark Tank is a nationwide search to discover the next successful (and possibly wealthy) entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators, and innovators. In each episode, budding entrepreneurs are given an unprecedented chance to make their businesses grow immediately.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
Grass Lake 16 Year Old Ready to Wow America As Finalist on “The Voice”
Brayden Lape is ready to put Grass Lake, Michigan on the map. The 16-year-old high school student will show America what he's made of on this week's Live Rounds of The Voice. Lape has been a standout since his blind audition which landed him a spot on veteran judge Blake Shelton's team. Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School not far from Jackson and sang the song Niall Horan’s “This Town” at the blind audition and has been impressing the judges since.
Cars 108
