Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Report: Twins choose to run it back with Emilio Pagan
Pagan served up 12 homers and blew seven saves in 2022.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
