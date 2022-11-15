ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chapman Guitars announces new Made In England Workshop Series

Chapman Guitars has announced its long-awaited series of high-end made-in-England guitars, the Workshop Series, launching with a new custom-configurable ML1 X model bearing some seriously high-end specifications. The Workshop Series ML1 X allows you to choose your neck carve, headstock orientation, a flame or birdseye neck, a flame or quilt...
Ernie Ball promises “unsurpassed comfort and control” with its new Comfort Slides

Ernie Ball has debuted the latest addition to its lineup of electric guitar and acoustic guitar accessories – its three-strong range of Comfort Slides, which aim to provide players with the ultimate slide playing experience. Joining the brand’s steel bar, glass and chrome-plated brass alternatives, the Comfort Slides vow...
Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review

This pedal is designed for a specialised job, and it does that job perfectly. While it’s handy if you need a substitute for a keyboard player, there are plenty of new textures on offer when you mix the strings proportionately with guitar. Why you can trust Guitar World Our...
Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues

Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
FLORIDA STATE
Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut

LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Positive Grid launches Spark x You customisation service for personalised amp grilles

Positive Grid has launched a new personalisation service, Spark x You, which allows users to create custom grilles for their Spark and Spark MINI amps. Users can choose from a selection of pre-existing designs or make their own from scratch and upload it. Original artwork and photographs can both be used, so if you fancy sticking your band logo on your amp, a picture of your pet or perhaps a dashing selfie, now’s your chance. Users are reminded, however, that copyrighted artwork and designs cannot be used.
Origin Halcyon Green Overdrive review – the ultimate Screamer?

At the risk of igniting the forums, in our opinion the original TS808 Tube Screamer is arguably one of the most important, yet most misunderstood, pedals ever made. The legendary overdrive, designed by the legendary Ibanez engineer Susumu Tamura back in 1979, features in hundreds of pro rigs and appears on countless records. Used appropriately, a great Tube Screamer provides a gorgeous 800hz midrange boost that scythes perfectly through a band mix, juxtaposing enough clean clarity to maintain definition, with ample gain and forgiving compression to push a classic Fender tube amp into SRV blues perfection or evoke sustaining rock lead tones from your Marshall. The Tube Screamer’s cut in the low end has been the secret studio trick of many a producer to tighten up even extremely high gain guitar sounds when recording.

