Chapman Guitars announces new Made In England Workshop Series
Chapman Guitars has announced its long-awaited series of high-end made-in-England guitars, the Workshop Series, launching with a new custom-configurable ML1 X model bearing some seriously high-end specifications. The Workshop Series ML1 X allows you to choose your neck carve, headstock orientation, a flame or birdseye neck, a flame or quilt...
Ernie Ball promises “unsurpassed comfort and control” with its new Comfort Slides
Ernie Ball has debuted the latest addition to its lineup of electric guitar and acoustic guitar accessories – its three-strong range of Comfort Slides, which aim to provide players with the ultimate slide playing experience. Joining the brand’s steel bar, glass and chrome-plated brass alternatives, the Comfort Slides vow...
Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review
This pedal is designed for a specialised job, and it does that job perfectly. While it’s handy if you need a substitute for a keyboard player, there are plenty of new textures on offer when you mix the strings proportionately with guitar. Why you can trust Guitar World Our...
Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues
Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Jimmy Page on Presence: "You don’t make music like that falling about in the street drunk"
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page reflects on the making of the band's 1976 album Presence, recorded in difficult circumstances in just three weeks
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album
Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut
LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
The Guitar.com Awards 2022: The best and most innovative new guitars, amps, effects and more
There’s an argument to be made that the guitar in 2022 is in a more diverse and interesting place than it’s been in decades – possibly ever. All across the globe, an unprecedentedly diverse cast of dreamers, shapers, players and makers are pushing the instrument into new territories and audiences.
Toto: "Keith Emerson was the man!": the unlikely influence behind Africa
Toto’s David Paich reveals how Emerson Lake & Palmer helped forge his band's sound
A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Positive Grid launches Spark x You customisation service for personalised amp grilles
Positive Grid has launched a new personalisation service, Spark x You, which allows users to create custom grilles for their Spark and Spark MINI amps. Users can choose from a selection of pre-existing designs or make their own from scratch and upload it. Original artwork and photographs can both be used, so if you fancy sticking your band logo on your amp, a picture of your pet or perhaps a dashing selfie, now’s your chance. Users are reminded, however, that copyrighted artwork and designs cannot be used.
Origin Halcyon Green Overdrive review – the ultimate Screamer?
At the risk of igniting the forums, in our opinion the original TS808 Tube Screamer is arguably one of the most important, yet most misunderstood, pedals ever made. The legendary overdrive, designed by the legendary Ibanez engineer Susumu Tamura back in 1979, features in hundreds of pro rigs and appears on countless records. Used appropriately, a great Tube Screamer provides a gorgeous 800hz midrange boost that scythes perfectly through a band mix, juxtaposing enough clean clarity to maintain definition, with ample gain and forgiving compression to push a classic Fender tube amp into SRV blues perfection or evoke sustaining rock lead tones from your Marshall. The Tube Screamer’s cut in the low end has been the secret studio trick of many a producer to tighten up even extremely high gain guitar sounds when recording.
A mesmerizing sci-fi spectacular bends the fabric of the universe to its will on streaming
To give you an indication of just how consistent Christopher Nolan has been for two decades and change, Interstellar ranks as the second worst-reviewed entry in his entire directorial filmography on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73 percent score, putting it ahead of only Tenet at the bottom of the pile.
