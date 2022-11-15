ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WECT

Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for Half United, the Wilmington-based organization that has helped provide more than two million meals to needy people around the world since its inception 13 years ago. Founded by siblings Carmin and Christian Black, Half United is about to branch out and become a leader in the effort to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in Wilmington.
WECT

NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
WECT

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WECT

Last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of the season to take place this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of 2022 is scheduled to be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This is the last market for our 2022 season. It doesn’t seem possible that the season is ending, but we put 34 markets in the books and completed our first full year back on Dock Street since 2019!” said the market in a Facebook post.
WECT

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
WECT

Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25. All of the stores listed will...
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WECT

Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WECT

Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WECT

Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held from Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed...
WECT

Changes to solar farm regulations may be coming to Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Planning Board met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss proposed changes in solar farm regulations. Current rules allow for solar panels and other power equipment under the “Other Electric Power Generation (NAICS 22119)” label in two zoning districts and with a special use permit in three others.

