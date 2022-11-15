Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
nCino expands headquarters with new 90,000-square-foot modern building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most successful financial technology companies in the world and it’s headquartered in Wilmington. On Thursday, Nov. 17, nCino opened the doors to its newest building on the campus in Mayfaire. The design includes a modern style, a coastal vibe, and...
WECT
Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for Half United, the Wilmington-based organization that has helped provide more than two million meals to needy people around the world since its inception 13 years ago. Founded by siblings Carmin and Christian Black, Half United is about to branch out and become a leader in the effort to provide fresh, locally grown food to families in Wilmington.
WECT
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
WECT
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WECT
Last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of the season to take place this Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of 2022 is scheduled to be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This is the last market for our 2022 season. It doesn’t seem possible that the season is ending, but we put 34 markets in the books and completed our first full year back on Dock Street since 2019!” said the market in a Facebook post.
WECT
Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
WECT
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023. “That date is very significant because it will mark the 125...
WECT
Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25. All of the stores listed will...
WECT
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, doors will open at...
WECT
28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival begins, invites travelers to explore local area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival has returned for its 28th year in Wilmington. The festival will showcase 136 independent and international films, along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WECT
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to the...
WECT
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
WECT
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
WECT
Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WECT
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held from Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed...
WECT
Changes to solar farm regulations may be coming to Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Planning Board met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss proposed changes in solar farm regulations. Current rules allow for solar panels and other power equipment under the “Other Electric Power Generation (NAICS 22119)” label in two zoning districts and with a special use permit in three others.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
