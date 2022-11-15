WISE — WISE-FM started as Virginia’s westernmost public radio station out of a former UVA Wise faculty residence more than two decades ago, as it grew from a combination of locally produced programming and help from Virginia Tech’s own WVTF-FM. After several years being owned by WVTF but with no local programming, Emory & Henry College’s own public radio station WEHC-FM is bringing more of a far Southwest Virginia element back to WISE’s daily schedule.

2 DAYS AGO