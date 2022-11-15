Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
The 80th Santa Train Route
KINGSPORT — The Santa Train will be making its 80th run on Saturday. The Santa Claus Special will visit 14 stops along its route — with three in Kentucky, 10 in Virginia and one in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Local public radio programming expands at WISE-FM
WISE — WISE-FM started as Virginia’s westernmost public radio station out of a former UVA Wise faculty residence more than two decades ago, as it grew from a combination of locally produced programming and help from Virginia Tech’s own WVTF-FM. After several years being owned by WVTF but with no local programming, Emory & Henry College’s own public radio station WEHC-FM is bringing more of a far Southwest Virginia element back to WISE’s daily schedule.
