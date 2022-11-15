ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
Janesville man takes plea deal in drug and gun case

A 23-year-old Janesville man who was facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop back in April takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. Orion D. Mitchell plead guilty Tuesday to a single charge of felony bail jumping. Additional charges of possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, and three more counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea

The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal

A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
Wisconsin parade attacker sentenced to life in prison

(Reuters) – A Wisconsin man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day hearing. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down...
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
