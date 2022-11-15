Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
wclo.com
Janesville man takes plea deal in drug and gun case
A 23-year-old Janesville man who was facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop back in April takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. Orion D. Mitchell plead guilty Tuesday to a single charge of felony bail jumping. Additional charges of possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, and three more counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
nbc15.com
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday
KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
nbc15.com
Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine
The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops denied reduced bail for second time
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend will likely remain behind bars after a Waukesha County judge denied a request to reduce the $1 million cash bail. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly...
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
wclo.com
Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea
The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
Police officer under investigation after shooting man at Rockton Walmart
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer is under investigation after shooting a 25-year-old man at the Rockton Walmart on Thursday night. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said around 7:40 p.m, Rockton Police Sergeant Ben Heintz was flagged down by a person outside Walmart, at 4781 E. Rockton Road, who reported a shoplifting crime. […]
wclo.com
Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal
A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
ktwb.com
Wisconsin parade attacker sentenced to life in prison
(Reuters) – A Wisconsin man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day hearing. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down...
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
