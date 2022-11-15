ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Debra Fine

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools

DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Waterfront Park Construction Enhancements to Begin This Week

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access through a floating dock for a launch area. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s most treasured parks.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC

Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
flaglerlive.com

Former Flagler Tax Collector Suzette K. Pellicer Dies at 75

The words public servant and Suzette Pellicer are synonymous in Flagler County, and officials far and wide are mourning the loss of a woman who gave 57 years of her life working for the benefit of her fellow residents. “It is with deep sadness that we share this news of...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons

Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
THE VILLAGES, FL
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services

WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School

Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced

The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy