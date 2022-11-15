Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County
There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
fox35orlando.com
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 18, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. In Court: The trial of Randy...
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
flaglerlive.com
World-Renowned Pianist Michael Rickman Performs Bach, Beethoven and Schumann Nov. 20 in Ormond Beach
Beethoven’s “Appassionata” Sonata, which one renowned music critic called a “desperate glimpse into Nirvana,” will be performed by internationally acclaimed pianist and Daytona Solisti Artist in Residence Dr. Michael Rickman during a Nov. 20 solo concert. Rickman, who has performed in London, Paris and Carnegie...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Waterfront Park Construction Enhancements to Begin This Week
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access through a floating dock for a launch area. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s most treasured parks.
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
flaglerlive.com
$1.8 Million Waterfront Park Construction Begins, Closing Some Access Points
Detours go in effect at Palm Coast’s popular Waterfront park on Thursday (Nov. 17), closing some access points, as a two-phase, $1.8 million construction project to enhance various parts of the park begins. The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District...
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
flaglerlive.com
Former Flagler Tax Collector Suzette K. Pellicer Dies at 75
The words public servant and Suzette Pellicer are synonymous in Flagler County, and officials far and wide are mourning the loss of a woman who gave 57 years of her life working for the benefit of her fellow residents. “It is with deep sadness that we share this news of...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
getnews.info
WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services
WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
flaglerlive.com
No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School
Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
