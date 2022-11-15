Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks
SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center. They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories. The win pushed Golden...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them
That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
NBC Sports
Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
NBC Sports
Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios
Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons. This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBC Sports
Kerr says Moody's inconsistent minutes is a 'numbers thing'
Moses Moody was projected to be one of the Warriors' young pieces that propelled them to another NBA championship. Instead, the 20-year-old has found himself on the bench with inconsistent minutes to begin this 2022-23 NBA season. When asked why Moody's playing time has been erratic, coach Steve Kerr explained...
NBC Sports
Klay admits he'll never return to 2019 version of himself
Everyone watching Klay Thompson play basketball during the 2018-19 season and into the NBA playoffs knew he was in the best stretch of his career. The Warriors guard was in his prime, and when the lights were the brightest, during the 2019 NBA Finals, he was flying high. Until Danny...
NBC Sports
Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks
A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Curry drops 50 yet Warriors still winless on road
0-8. The Warriors have a defensive rating this season of 113.6, 25th in the NBA. The Warriors’ winless road record and the fact they can’t get a stop go hand-in-hand — and not even a 50-spot from Stephen Curry can change that. That was Curry’s 11th 50-point...
NBC Sports
Kerr admits Warriors entering 'final stages' of dynastic core
The Warriors' dynastic core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala won't be around forever. "It can only last so long," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an exclusive interview. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
NBC Sports
C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.
NBC Sports
Kendrick Perkins: Celtics have deepest roster in NBA
The Boston Celtics are on fire to start the 2022-23 NBA season and they're showing no signs of slowing down. They enter Friday night with an eight-game win streak headlined by the top offense in the league. Boston ranks first in points per game (120.4), third in field goal percentage (48.8), first in 3-pointers made per game (15.9), and fourth in 3-point percentage (38.7).
NBC Sports
Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) O’Neal tips in game-winner,...
NBC Sports
Antetokounmpo argues with Harrell, Philadelphia arena worker, then knocks down ladder postgame
It all started because Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 4-of-15 from the free throw line in the Bucks 110-102 loss to the 76ers Friday night in Philadelphia. After the game ended and players had gone back to the locker room, a frustrated Antetokounmpo came back onto the court to practice shooting free throws. It’s not uncommon for some players to workout a little on the court after the game, although usually it is members of the home team.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NBC Sports
Stephen A names slumping Klay's critical offseason 'mistake'
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson. But that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and “First Take’ host isn’t going to call the Warriors star’s current slump as he sees it. Smith stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” show on Thursday, where he...
NBC Sports
Gibson instrumental in Wizards' win vs. Heat
WASHINGTON -- Taj Gibson hadn't played in four games, but as the Wizards continued to get pushed around by a Heat team missing just about all of their best players, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. looked down his bench searching for someone to match Miami's physicality. He called on Gibson, a 37-year-old veteran, who has been in the NBA long enough to have played a few games just like this one.
NBC Sports
Warriors' modest, yet meaningful, goal for upcoming road trip
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors of yore measured regular-season progress by habits. If they were sharing the ball on offense consistently and suffocating teams on defense, success would follow. That generally held true. The Warriors of now have an exceedingly more modest means by which to measure their progress. Win...
NBC Sports
Moody: Klay, not Steph, is better blueprint for shooting
The Warriors' youngsters could not have asked for better veterans to learn from than Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Curry, who is a lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, continues to put on a shooting clinic almost nightly and has revolutionized the game of basketball.
