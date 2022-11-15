Liberty Elementary School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Liberty Elementary School District (LESD), which serves 4,500+ students in grades K-8 in parts of Buckeye and Goodyear, will move to a four-day school week in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The District’s Governing Board approved the change during its November 14

meeting. The decision comes after months of research, community discussions and surveys.

The idea was first explored last year as a cost savings measure in response to failing to pass abudget override. After surveying staff and families in the spring, it was clear this idea garnered initial support regardless of how much money it saved.

For that reason, combined with the potential to better recruit teachers in a nationwide shortage, the idea was further explored.

A working committee was established and met several times, with the goal of preparing information, studying research, developing four-day plan options, and summarizing pros and cons for implementing a four-day school week.

The LESD administration recognizes that while this change may be viewed favorably by some, it is also not the first choice for some of our staff members and families.

Much work lies ahead to adjust calendars, contracts and other logistics to line up with this new four-day week.