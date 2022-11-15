ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tindall said his mother-in-law Princess Anne once saw his boxers after a dance move went wrong

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago
Mike Tindall, pictured at the Cheltenham Festival on March 15, 2018; Princess Anne, pictured visiting the D-Day landing craft on April 21, 2022, in Southsea, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
  • Mike Tindall said he ripped his trousers while dancing with his mother-in-law Princess Anne.
  • King Charles' nephew-in-law shared the story on reality show, "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!"
  • Tindall said his boxers had the slogan, "nibble my nuts," to which Anne replied: "I'd rather not."

Mike Tindall said he once danced so hard at a party that he split his pants open — revealing a "nibble my nuts" slogan on his boxers to his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

King Charles' nephew-in-law shared the anecdote on the 22nd season of the British reality show "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" currently airing on ITV.

On Monday's episode, Tindall, 44, revealed that he was dancing with Anne at his wife Zara's 30th birthday party in an outfit that was "quite tight," according to the Times of London.

Tindall added that after the wardrobe malfunction occurred, Anne replied, in reference to the slogan on his boxers: "I'd rather not."

As a former rugby player, Tindall also said during the episode that he brings spare suits to formal events because his physique doesn't cater to his penchant for "exaggerated dancing."

"I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my God, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don't worry I've got a spare," he said on the show. "They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

—Mike Tindall (@miketindall13) November 13, 2022

Tindall has been married to Anne's daughter Zara since 2011. The couple aren't working royals, but they often attend royal events both privately and publicly, as Insider's Mikhaila Friel previously reported.

He became the first member of the British royal family to participate in a major reality competition when he joined the "I'm a Celebrity" cast in October. The show follows celebrities as they live together in Australia and compete in regular challenges. Other members of this year's cast include singer Boy George, politician Matt Hancock, and TV personality Olivia Attwood.

Representatives for Tindall and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

