ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Snoop Dogg could potentially achieve another major milestone next year, as the 51-year-old received a nomination for the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame class. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper was nominated alongside Sade , Teddy Riley , and others.

Voting is currently underway and will conclude in December. The induction ceremony, which will be held in New York, takes place on June 15, 2023. If Snoop, Riley, and Sade are chosen, they will join Jay-Z , Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Jermaine Dupri, among others, in the esteemed group.

More from VIBE.com

The Death Row Records owner is already in the midst of a victory lap, as Universal Pictures announced that a Snoop Dogg biopic is in the works last Wednesday (Nov. 9). The currently untitled film will be directed by Allen Hughes, who previously worked on Menace II Society and Dead Presidents .

Ahead of his next album Missionary , which will be a two-man effort alongside Dr. Dre, the Baby Boy actor shared Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It in collaboration with DJ Drama on Oct. 20.

As for the New Jack Swing creator, Riley tore the house down at RNB Rewind in Ontario, Canada on Saturday (Nov. 12). The legendary multi-talent was part of a lineup that also included Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Charlie Wilson, and Shanice.

“Smooth Operator” band Sade had the music community on its toes after it was announced last month that they may be working on new music. Billboard spoke to actor Brad Pitt and French composer Damien Quintard about the process of renovating Miraval Studios in Correns, France, revealing that Sade was the first to visit and lay down vocals .

With all of this current excitement for the nominees, things could hit another level come June 2023 if they are successfully voted in. If interested in taking part, visit www.songhall.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Release Debut Children’s Book, ‘Mary Can!’

Mary J. Blige is taking her talents to the literature industry. The 51-year-old is releasing her own children’s book, Mary Can!, which will officially hit shelves on March 28, 2023. The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 15) to enthusiastically share the news. “I’m so excited to share some BIG NEWS with you!!! I wrote a book for kids and it is available for preorder TODAY! @harperkids,” the nine-time Grammy winner said in her caption.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowJanet Jackson Recreates 'Control' Look For 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks

Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
Vibe

Jeezy Likens Himself To The King Of Pop In Celebratory “MJ Jeezy” Video

With all he has accomplished in his career (while continuing to rap at a high level), it makes sense that Jeezy’s confidence is very high. His new music video for “MJ Jeezy” finds the 45-year-old Hip-Hop veteran placing himself in the rare air of none other than Michael Jackson. The record opens with DJ Drama, his collaborator for his latest album Snofall, likening the duo to the King Of Pop and Quincy Jones. “See when we dropped Streets is Watchin’, we gave you Off the Wall/ Then Trap or Die came, we gave you Thriller/ Then we hit you ni**as with Can’t Ban the Snowman,that’s when we...
Vibe

Fat Joe Says He Deserved To Win 2017 Grammy Over Chance The Rapper

Fat Joe recently got candid about his 2017 Grammy loss to Chance the Rapper, making it known that he still believes he should’ve won.  During an interview with GQ led by Elliott Wilson, Joey Crack revealed how he felt losing to Chance’s “No Problem” for the Best Rap Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and disclosed why he felt “All the Way Up” was the clear victor. More from VIBE.comNike Unveils LeBron 20 "Christmas" Color-WayRihanna Requests Beyoncé To Appear In Next Savage X Fenty ShowFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C. The Loyalty rapper claimed that the Academy wasn’t in touch...
Vibe

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
MARICOPA, AZ
Vibe

Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface’s Arrest On Attempted Murder Charge

Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest. More from VIBE.comBlueface Arrested For Attempted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”

As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California

Rolling Loud California is set to take place March 3-March 5, and they are bringing out the heavy hitters to headline the festival. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future will be the main events with a special guest appearance by Lil Wayne. Weezy’s set will especially be notable as it will feature sounds by Mike Dean, Scheme, and Five Venoms. Additional acts include Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Soulja Boy, Young Nudy, Shenseaa, and many more. The official Rolling Loud Twitter enthusiastically tweeted about landing La Flame in celebration of the festival’s five-year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Ahead Of AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.  According to Billboard, Thee Stallion, née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against 1501 ENT and distributor 300 Entertainment. More from VIBE.comLeaders Pen Megan Thee Stallion Supportive Open LetterMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Drake Lyrics: "Stop Using My Shooting For Clout"Megan Thee Stallion To Give Special LA Show Via Apple Music Live The “Savage” artist claimed that 1501 “unlawfully” made plans to “block or interfere with” Pete “exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in advertising for the upcoming American Music Awards. The order was filed in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Vibe

Shanquella Robinson’s Mom Raises Concerns About Her Daughter’s Death

Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native, was found dead one day into a vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her mother, Salamondra, has since raised concerns after her autopsy showed the young hairdresser’s cause of death was listed as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, meaning instability in the uppermost vertebrae. Robinson reportedly died 15 minutes after sustaining these injuries. When Robinson informed her mother of the trip on Oct. 28, it was explained that she and the seven additional guests were supposed to be enjoying a night at their shared temporary home, Villa Linda 32. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Vibe

E-40 And Too Short Blame Social Media For Increased Gun Violence In Hip-Hop

E-40 and Too Short have offered their perspective on the rising rate of gun violence in Hip-Hop over the years. The successful West Coast veterans believe that rappers flexing their luxuries on social media is one reason why they are being targeted. “Rappers are trying too hard to flex online to the detriment of their safety,” the rappers said in a Tuesday op-ed published via The Atlantic. They also acknowledged that Hip-Hop has become more lucrative, thus more dangerous. More from VIBE.comIce Cube Talks Partnering With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters For 'Ice Cube Summer Fridays'Icewear Vezzo And Key Glock Rock Their...
Vibe

Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Collaborate On “Holy Ears” THC Gummies

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together for a hilarious THC edible collaboration called “Holy Ears.” “Holy Ears” follows the New York boxer’s cannabis gummy called “Mike Bites,” which is shaped like an ear with a bite taken out of it, a nod to his and the 60-year-old’s infamous 1997 boxing match where the Hotboxin With Mike Tyson host was disqualified for biting off a chunk of The Real Deal’s ear.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailyDJ Whoo Kid On Whoodini Cannabis Strain, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, And That Advice That Changed...
ARIZONA STATE
Vibe

Lizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress To TikTok Fan

Lizzo has looked out for one fan who asked the star via TikTok if she could wear one of her gowns for a red carpet event. The Special singer, 34, fulfilled the request placed by user Aurielle Marie by sending her the stunning gown she wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards. According to Marie, she needed a high-end look to attend Out magazine’s upcoming Out100 Gala after being unable to find a dress that was “big bitch and red carpet-ready.” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowLizzo Covers Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas" For Amazon...
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy