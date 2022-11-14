ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trees topple in western Washington as gusty winds move in

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Gusty winds are expected to hit western Washington Thursday and could cause damage and power outages in some areas. “This fair-weather honeymoon won't last forever,” said KOMO News’ Meteorologist Kristin Clark. After over a week of clear skies, western Washington is expected to...
Boy, 9, shot in Renton road-rage incident released from ICU

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Friday is in "satisfactory" condition and is no longer in the Seattle hospital's ICU, as of Wednesday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center. Isaiah Johns went from "critical" to "serious"...
Person found dead in trailer after Auburn fire

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a trailer after a large fire in Auburn early Thursday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Sgt. Corbett Ford, firefighters responded to a fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Ford said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Employee shot after interrupting burglary in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An employee responding to the business' alarm was shot by burglars early Thursday in Tacoma. The shooting occurred at 2:59 a.m. on the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Surveillance video of the burglary shows an armed robber shooting an employee after responding to the business alarm.
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
Woodland Park Zoo's newest grizzly bear officially named

SEATTLE, Wash. — The newest grizzly bear cub at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo officially has a name. The zoo said the female cub was named Fern by Maryanne Tagney and David Jones, who are longtime supporters of Woodland Park Zoo's conservation efforts. "We were honored to be asked...
US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Seattle for Antarctica

SEATTLE — America's only heavy icebreaker ship departed Seattle for Antarctica on Wednesday. Operation Deep Freeze kicked off at 2 p.m. as the Cutter Polar Star left the US Coast Guard Base Seattle on Alaskan Way South. The Coast Guard said the annual journey's mission is to resupply the "United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation, the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program."
UW developing RSV vaccines, human trials going well, university says

PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV has been around for a while. But the conversation has ramped up recently as hospitals are filling up with patients. "I’m very eager for RSV vaccines, and I heard really promising things about this one coming," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, health officer with Multnomah County.
Walrus half-siblings arrive at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash — Two walrus half-siblings born just weeks apart moved to Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this week from Aquarium du Québec. Six-year-old male walrus Balzak and female Lakina have the same father but different mothers and have lived with each other their whole lives.
Slain Ingraham High School student's name released

SEATTLE, Wash. — The 17-year-old boy killed at Ingraham High School was identified by his family in open court Tuesday. Ebenezer Haile was killed during a shooting on Nov. 8 at the high school. A victim advocate for Haile's family spoke about him in court Tuesday as the 14-year-old...
Accused shooter at Ingraham High School could face murder charge as adult

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teen suspects connected to the deadly shooting at a north Seattle high school on Nov. 8 appeared in court Tuesday for their arraignments. The 14-year-old accused shooter was charged Monday with murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen's 15-year-old accomplice was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and rendering criminal assistance.
