Wilmer Valderrama & John Pollak’s Allied Management Strikes Deal With Lat Am Firm CRE84U Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE : A raft of Latin American creatives including director Chava Cartas and writer Juan Camillo Ferrand will now have representation in the U.S. after Wilmer Valderrama and John Pollak’s Allied Management Group struck a partnership with Monica Gil and Carolina Aymerich’s CRE84U Entertainment .

The deal will see CRE84U’s writers, directors and showrunners repped for the general U.S. market as the demand for authentic Latino storytelling increases Stateside.

In addition to Cartas, who directed the Mexican adaptation of Gossip Girl , and Ferrand, who wrote Caracol’s Escobar: El Patron del Mal , the client list includes writer/director Noè Santillàn Lòpez ( Mama Para Rato ), writers Ricardo Avilès ( La Divina Gula ), Hector Orbegoso Rivera ( Todo Por Lucy ), Veronica Angeles Franco ( Lo Que Callamos Las Mujeres ), Rene Herrera ( Emboscada ), writer/director/actor Gerald Fillmore ( Pequeñas Coincidencias) , actor/producer Jaime Aymerich ( Los Garcia ) and showrunner/writer Mariano Calasso ( El Señor de los Cielos) .

Monica Gil-Rodriguez said, “With Latino leaders, John and Wilmer, who’ve succeeded in the closed knit community of Hollywood – we feel honored to partner in this new venture to represent some of the best and brightest talent that Latin America has to offer. Not only are they advocates for us Latinos, but their actions stand behind their words.”

“The relationships that Monica and Carolina bring to this partnership are second to none and some of the premier and most accomplished creative minds in Latin America today. Through the years, we have seen tremendously successful Latin American talent cross-over to the U.S. and we firmly believe our shared clients are the next generation of cross-over stars who will have a significant impact on the content landscape not just here in the U.S. but across the globe,” added Pollak and Valderrama.