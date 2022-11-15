ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer Valderrama & John Pollak’s Allied Management Strikes Deal With Lat Am Firm CRE84U Entertainment

By Peter White
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : A raft of Latin American creatives including director Chava Cartas and writer Juan Camillo Ferrand will now have representation in the U.S. after Wilmer Valderrama and John Pollak’s Allied Management Group struck a partnership with Monica Gil and Carolina Aymerich’s CRE84U Entertainment .

The deal will see CRE84U’s writers, directors and showrunners repped for the general U.S. market as the demand for authentic Latino storytelling increases Stateside.

In addition to Cartas, who directed the Mexican adaptation of Gossip Girl , and Ferrand, who wrote Caracol’s Escobar: El Patron del Mal , the client list includes writer/director Noè Santillàn Lòpez ( Mama Para Rato ), writers Ricardo Avilès ( La Divina Gula ), Hector Orbegoso Rivera ( Todo Por Lucy ), Veronica Angeles Franco ( Lo Que Callamos Las Mujeres ), Rene Herrera ( Emboscada ), writer/director/actor Gerald Fillmore ( Pequeñas Coincidencias) , actor/producer Jaime Aymerich ( Los Garcia ) and showrunner/writer Mariano Calasso ( El Señor de los Cielos) .

Monica Gil-Rodriguez said, “With Latino leaders, John and Wilmer, who’ve succeeded in the closed knit community of Hollywood – we feel honored to partner in this new venture to represent some of the best and brightest talent that Latin America has to offer. Not only are they advocates for us Latinos, but their actions stand behind their words.”

“The relationships that Monica and Carolina bring to this partnership are second to none and some of the premier and most accomplished creative minds in Latin America today.  Through the years, we have seen tremendously successful Latin American talent cross-over to the U.S. and we firmly believe our shared clients are the next generation of cross-over stars who will have a significant impact on the content landscape not just here in the U.S. but across the globe,” added Pollak and Valderrama.

Banijay’s Scenery Signs Exclusive Deal With Tomas Kaan, Director Of Netflix Series ‘Human Playground’ And ‘Dirty Lines’

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Benelux joint venture producer Scenery has signed an exclusive partnership deal with the director of the company’s Netflix doc series Human Playground, Tomas Kaan. He joins the firm, which Banijay Benelux runs as a JV with producers Lea Fels and Isidoor Roebers, as Creative Producer. He will develop international stories and support other talent to fulfil their own doc plans. Kaan directed the Idris Elba-narrated Human Playground, a six-part doc series Scenery co-produced with Banijay UK’s Workerbee about the origins and evolutions of the world’s most unique sports for Netflix internationally and Youku in China. He also directed Netflix’s sex line drama Dirty Lines, which was...
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Ups Cara Fano, Grant Torre & Amelia Mysko In Operations, Creative And International

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has promoted Cara Fano to Vice President of Content and Operations, Grant Torre to Vice President of Film Development and Production, and Amelia Mysko to Director of Development in International.  Both Fano and Torre have been with the global media company since its inception. Mysko, meanwhile, rapidly worked her way up at Stampede after joining the company as an intern. Related Story UTA Promotes 67 Across 27 Departments Related Story Stampede Ventures Adds Poppy Liu To Emma Roberts & Gabrielle Union Feature Comedy 'Space Cadet' Related Story Emma Roberts To Exec Produce & Star In Liz W. Garcia's Stampede Ventures Rom-Com 'Space Cadet'; Prime...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of Contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seen...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Deadline

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.  This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Deadline

Kelly Kahl To Depart As CBS Entertainment President After 26 Years At Broadcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kahl, one of the longest-tenured and most respected top executives in broadcast TV, will leave his post as President of CBS Entertainment at the end of the year after 5½ years in his current role and 26 years total at the network. George Cheeks, President & CEO, CBS and CCO, News & Sports, Paramount+, and Kahl just announced the departure internally in separate memos, copies of which were obtained by Deadline. The move is part of “a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment,” Cheeks said. Related Story CBS Shakeup: Thom Sherman Steps Down & Segues To Producing Deal, Amy Reisenbach...
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Eyes $64M Second Weekend, Audiences Selecting ‘The Chosen’ With $10M – Box Office Update

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is eyeing a 65% second weekend decline at this point, which would translate to about $64M after a Friday with $17M-$19M. The pic has a shot at hitting $70M. The 10-day running total for Wakanda Forever at its current rate would land at $284.7M at 4,396 theaters, 3% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the same point. What Wakanda has that the Doctor did not is 45% K-12 schools out and 17% colleges on Monday heading to everyone off on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Note that Black...
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Loses Cast Member Lizzy Savetsky, Who Blames “Antisemitic Attacks” For Her Exit

The Real Housewives of New York City reboot has lost one of its Housewives. Lizzy Savetsky confirmed Wednesday in an Instagram post that she has exited the Season 14 version of the Bravo series. “I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky said on Instagram. Describing herself as a “proud orthodox Jewish woman,” she said she joined the cast as an opportunity to represent people of that faith. “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized...
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Blum And Blumhouse Honored At 36th American Cinematheque Awards

Even though we were right in the heart of Beverly Hills for last night’s American Cinematheque Awards tribute to Ryan Reynolds, you would be forgiven if you thought somehow you had been transported from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom to Canada. Judging from these proceedings, Reynolds just may be the hottest import ever to come across the border. Numerous presenters and participants, notably Reynolds’ very pregnant wife Blake Lively (they have three daughters with another child on the way) made mention of the fact that the star of Deadpool, Free Guy, and other hits has never ventured far from where he...
Deadline

Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show

EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller & Jennifer Connelly On Training And Shooting “Everything For Real” – Contenders L.A.

“Tony Scott set the bar very high with the first film and the aerial photography,” Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski says. “I had seen some videos that Navy aviators had done of their own training sequences by putting little GoPro cameras in their cockpit, and even though it was very low res and just one angle, it was more compelling to me than anything I had seen in any action film.” Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the film’s stars Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly for a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to discuss...
Deadline

‘Babylon’ Team Finds Just The Right Notes To Set Tone For Damien Chazelle’s Movie About Hollywood’s Decadent 1920s – Contenders L.A.

Drug-induced decadence is nothing new in Los Angeles, but director Damien Chazelle sought to capture it in its extreme in Babylon, his exploration of 1920s Hollywood during the advent of the “talkies era.” The film’s score was created by Chazelle’s frequent calibrator Justin Hurwitz, who during the Paramount Pictures film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event discussed his struggle to create era-appropriate music. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the big challenges right from the top was figuring out how to draw enough from the era without sounding anything like the era because the last...
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Reassures Fans She’ll Be Back Ahead Of Her Exit As Full-Time Cast Member

Don’t say farewell to Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy star and executive producer conveyed that message to fans on Instagram Thursday, promising she eventually will return as Meredith following her final midseason episode as a full-time cast member. Pompeo said she is “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” fans have shown for her and her character Meredith Grey for 19 seasons. “You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit,” she wrote on Instagram. As Deadline revealed in August, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy this season to eight episodes. Her Feb. 23...
Deadline

Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing. 20th Century had no comment. Related Story Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free's Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots Related Story Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra's Novel 'The Corner' Related Story Sofia Coppola Sets 'Priscilla' As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will...
Deadline

