White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine

By Alex Gangitano
 4 days ago
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali, Indonesia, for the Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas and cities, causing blackouts in some areas. The barrage follows Russia’s retreat from Kherson, a major blow to Moscow’s war effort.

“It is not lost on us that, as world leaders meet at the G-20 in Bali to discuss the issues of significant importance to the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, Russia again threatens those lives and destroys Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” Sullivan said in a statement.

“These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G‑20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war,” Sullivan added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the G-20 Summit. Biden has been meeting with various leaders over the past few days, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, about issues like support for Ukraine.

Biden and Xi on Monday both underscored their opposition to the use or threat of nuclear weapons in Ukraine during their meeting, according to the White House.

Sullivan in his statement said that the U.S. will continue to help Ukraine defend itself, including by providing air defense systems. The Pentagon said last week that it will fund sending tanks to Ukraine for the first time as part of the latest $400 million military assistance package.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Sullivan said.

The $400 million in funding came as some Republican lawmakers have warned they will scrutinize or oppose aid to Ukraine with a GOP majority in the House.

Comments / 7

Bob Thompson
4d ago

Planes, long range missiles, night vision googles. Condem the Russians by Giving Ukraines the weapons to strike first and defend second. Words mean nothing.

Reply
2
The Hill

