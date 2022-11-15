ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

David Zaslav On DC Rising, Ad Market Tanking & WBD’s New Streaming Playbook

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nsO2_0jBbmGIM00

David Zaslav channeled his inner John Dutton today: “We have an awful lot to do, and an awful lot to undo,” he said, crediting the line to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone patriarch in the Season 5 premiere, with a shoutout to the Paramount show. Zaslav’s hard-to-wrangle ranch is a merged Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It was much more challenging that we thought. You opened up the closet, things fell out. We are fixing them. Some assets are better than we thought at the core – the talent is better than we thought. But there was a lot that was unexpectedly worse than we thought. For me, I don’t want to buy a company that is really well run. It’s hard to make it better. So every day we open a closet, and something comes out,” the chief executive said during a wide-ranging keynote conversation at the RBC Media conference touching on a streaming rethink, overpriced sports, challenged advertising, DC leadership, theatrical windows and linear television. He retread some ground from a recent earnings call , his goal to convince Wall Street to look beyond the noise of cost cuts, layoffs and canceled shows. The company fell short of Wall Street expectations last quarter due to a slower advertising and merger restructuring charges.

Streaming: The company has a chance to remake it. The business logic behind streaming has been “irrational” with companies spending massively on content for low-fee products that didn’t end up attracting enough subscribers to make them profitable. That’s become clear in a stream of financials this year. Consumers churn in and out. “Right now, we can get 30 million people with Euphoria , but they can come on for two months, watch Euphoria and then leave. Do we want to create incentives for people to be there? There are a lot of companies that have a business where the majority of people are there for the year.”

He said HBO spent $2.5 billion on content in 2019, and made $2.5 billion that year. Last year, he said, it spent almost $7 billion on content and lost $3 billion. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that,” he said, noting “all those direct to streaming movies just thrown right on top” of the service.

“Our whole library went on HBO Max. We weren’t selling any of it. But it was all on there. We looked, and we said, most of that is not being watched, or we don’t think anyone is subscribing because of this. We could sell it non-exclusively to someone else.”

Coming in the spring, a new DTC launch combining Discovery+ and HBO Max. A free service may join premium and ad-light tiers. “We can create a Tubi and a Pluto. But instead of buying content for someone else to populate our AVOD, we can create the content ourselves.”

That said, he called the ad market currently “very weak” — even worse than it was during Covid. Europe is better than the U.S, he said. where advertisers are waiting to see how things play out for the economy, inflation, interest rates and consumer spending.

The company reported 94.9 million direct-to-consumer subscribers in the third quarter, primarily spanning HBO and the Discovery+ and HBO Max streaming service.

Theatrical windows: Zaslav’s a fan. “I’ve seen the data… A movie that opens in theaters perform five times as well as when it goes directly to streaming. The economic return when you open something in the theater.” Direct to streaming “was just a way to drive subscribers to drive the share price. Subscribers today are like clicks in the ‘90s. People were running around buying companies and aggregating clicks.”

DC : A “hugely undervalued asset. Disney did a wonderful job with Marvel. But if you looked at Marvel and DC ten years ago, you would have said DC is as good or better. But Marvel is a connected universe. It has a ‘bible.’ The key was having one person following everything. All of Marvel is one place. You don’t wake up and find that there has been a Batman TV show someplace.”

“DC is one of the biggest opportunities this company. Our company is a creative company and so we found two great guys.” Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safra started as studio co-chairs this month. “You will see a lot of growth around DC. We haven’t done a Superman movie in 13 years.” The idea is “to drive the hell out of DC, which is what they are going to do.” Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming in 2023.

Sports/NBA – “On sports we are a renter. It’s not a good business to be a renter.” Any new NBA deal “would look a lot different” and hinted again at the NBA on HBO Max and with an expanded role for the Bleacher Report and House of Highlights. “We have enough sports without having to do a new deal with anybody. We would like to do a deal with the NBA, but you will see us being very disciplined on sports

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

John Malone Goes ‘House Of The Dragon’ On Streaming – “There Is A Lot Of Blood Flowing”

Liberty Media chairman John Malone slammed AT&T, praised Reed Hastings and affirmed his faith in the Warner Bros. Discovery team led by David Zaslav amid the drama and red ink of today’s streaming wars. “At the moment, there is a lot of blood flowing down the gutters of people who are streaming. Some of them can afford it, and some of them can’t. So my guess is the ones who can’t will ultimately have to look for some kind of consolidation or exit,” said Malone during a Q&A at the end of Liberty Media’s annual investor day in NYC. It’s one...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn On DC Plans & Leaving Marvel ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Sandbox

James Gunn revealed on Twitter today in response to a fan’s question that he and new DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are planning to reveal their new DC plan to the Warner Discovery team in the next two months. “Yes, that is true (revealing it to the WBD team)” wrote Gunn on Twitter. Safran and Gunn were appointed the heads of DC Studios, a separate silo that Warner Discovery Boss David Zaslav wanted under the studio’s motion picture umbrella, on Oct. 25. Gunn going forward remains exclusive to WarnerDiscovery and can’t do any Marvel projects, his last ones for the...
Deadline

Banijay’s Scenery Signs Exclusive Deal With Tomas Kaan, Director Of Netflix Series ‘Human Playground’ And ‘Dirty Lines’

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Benelux joint venture producer Scenery has signed an exclusive partnership deal with the director of the company’s Netflix doc series Human Playground, Tomas Kaan. He joins the firm, which Banijay Benelux runs as a JV with producers Lea Fels and Isidoor Roebers, as Creative Producer. He will develop international stories and support other talent to fulfil their own doc plans. Kaan directed the Idris Elba-narrated Human Playground, a six-part doc series Scenery co-produced with Banijay UK’s Workerbee about the origins and evolutions of the world’s most unique sports for Netflix internationally and Youku in China. He also directed Netflix’s sex line drama Dirty Lines, which was...
Deadline

‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series ‘Silk’ Lands Order At MGM+ & Amazon With Angela Kang As Showrunner; Forms Part Of Suite Of Marvel Series From Sony TV

A slew of Marvel characters are heading to the small screen after MGM+, the linear network formerly known as Epix, and Amazon Prime Video ordered a suite of live-action series from Sony Pictures Television. Spider-Man spinoff series Silk: Spider Society, which has been in the works for some time, will be the first show to emerge from the pact with The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang set as showrunner. The deal is a culmination of a complex web of rights that meant the series will have to debut first on a linear network, in this case MGM+, which is set to be relaunched...
Deadline

‘Gran Turismo’ Film From Sony, PlayStation Productions Adds Four

EXCLUSIVE: Maeve Courtier-Lilley (The Outpost), Emelia Hartford (A Hollywood Christmas), Pepe Barroso (High Seas) and Sang Heon Lee (XO, Kitty) have joined the cast of the upcoming Gran Turismo film, based on the bestselling racing video game series of the same name, from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. The actors join an ensemble also including Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Daniel Puig, as previously announced. Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is described as the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.  This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline

Kelly Kahl To Depart As CBS Entertainment President After 26 Years At Broadcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Kahl, one of the longest-tenured and most respected top executives in broadcast TV, will leave his post as President of CBS Entertainment at the end of the year after 5½ years in his current role and 26 years total at the network. George Cheeks, President & CEO, CBS and CCO, News & Sports, Paramount+, and Kahl just announced the departure internally in separate memos, copies of which were obtained by Deadline. The move is part of “a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment,” Cheeks said. Related Story CBS Shakeup: Thom Sherman Steps Down & Segues To Producing Deal, Amy Reisenbach...
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Eyes $64M Second Weekend, Audiences Selecting ‘The Chosen’ With $10M – Box Office Update

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is eyeing a 65% second weekend decline at this point, which would translate to about $64M after a Friday with $17M-$19M. The pic has a shot at hitting $70M. The 10-day running total for Wakanda Forever at its current rate would land at $284.7M at 4,396 theaters, 3% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the same point. What Wakanda has that the Doctor did not is 45% K-12 schools out and 17% colleges on Monday heading to everyone off on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Note that Black...
Deadline

Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing. 20th Century had no comment. Related Story Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free's Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots Related Story Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra's Novel 'The Corner' Related Story Sofia Coppola Sets 'Priscilla' As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will...
Deadline

“I’m Alive!” Preaches An Excited Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax

“I’ve been to the other side!,” testified Tonight host Jimmy Fallon in mock-revivalist-preacher mode on last night’s show. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!” Watch the Tonight segment below. Backed by a robed gospel choir (“He’s alive! He’s alive!”) Fallon took to the Tonight Show stage and addressed those greatly exaggerated joke-hoax reports of his non-demise head-on. The rousing proclamation followed a day in which #RIPJimmyFallon trended...
Deadline

‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh

EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
Deadline

Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief Of War’ Adds Eight To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast of Chief of War, its upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Breakwater), newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods (NCIS: Hawai’i), Siua Ikale’o (NCIS: Hawai’i), Brandon Finn (Three Women), James Udom (The Sandman) Mainei Kinimaka (See) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Convert) are set as series regulars in the drama from Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment. In addition to Momoa, they join previously announced series regulars Luciane Buchanan and Temuera Morrison. RELATED: 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the nine-episode Chief of War follows the epic and...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show

EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
Deadline

IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy