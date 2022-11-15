Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster; West Coast presale delayed

Taylor Swift fans flocked to Ticketmaster Tuesday morning to purchase presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but the surge in traffic ended up crashing the Ticketmaster website.

“There has been a historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale,” the ticket seller said in a statement.

Fans looking to get presale tickets for the Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle shows will have to wait until 3 p.m. PST instead of the originally scheduled 10 a.m. PST time due to the matter.

“Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set,” the statement continued. “If you are currently in a queue, please hand tight- queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.”

At around 8:00 a.m., Ticketmaster started informing fans of issues on the site.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster’s fan support account tweeted .

When KTLA attempted to log on to the website , we were met with a message that read “Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag – our team is on it so it doesn’t happen again.”

Ticketmaster error message. Nov. 15, 2022

The outage came as fans were advised to log in early to save their spot in line.

“If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please log in and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience,” Ticketmaster tweeted .

However, Taylor Swift fans have not been pleased with how the ticketing site has handled the large demand.

“No excuse for Ticketmaster,” one angry Swiftie tweeted . “They have chosen to become this ridiculous monopoly & had months to prepare. Every time I try to sign in, I get told I’m a bot.”

“Ticketmaster literally chose how many presale links to send out…they knew the number of people coming to their website…there’s no reason for them to be unprepared for the traffic,” tweeted another.

Swift’s tour kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

The “Anti-Hero” singer is set to play five shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9.

