The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
elpasomatters.org
County hits brakes on $100 million bond proposal
The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Thursday paused efforts to issue up to $100 million in debt after a handful of residents spoke out against the proposal and promised to petition against the bonds. Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to delete the item from the agenda, instead directing staff to...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
KVIA
Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
El Paso News
$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice
EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
newmexicomagazine.org
A Church Worth Saving
The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
lascruces.com
Living in Historic Old Mesilla
One reason people love living in the Mesilla Valley is because of its rich history. You won’t find a better example than historic Old Mesilla, just south of Las Cruces, which offers a totally different vibe. Las Cruces and Mesilla were both once part of Mexico, but when the...
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
UPDATE: U.S. 54 reopens after serious crash that sent 7 to hospital
UPDATE: U.S. 54 North has now reopened, TxDOT said via email. UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time. ORIGINAL EL PASO, […]
KVIA
Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child
EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.
Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story
EL PASO, Texas --The former El Paso school district administrator who was accused of kidnapping and sexual assault made a virtual appearance in court today. Jeffrey Steven Clay is accused of kidnapping an El Paso woman, taking her to his house in Anthony, New Mexico, and raping her. After, Clay left Anthony and allegedly drove the The post Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
