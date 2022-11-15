ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

elpasomatters.org

County hits brakes on $100 million bond proposal

The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Thursday paused efforts to issue up to $100 million in debt after a handful of residents spoke out against the proposal and promised to petition against the bonds. Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to delete the item from the agenda, instead directing staff to...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice

EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

A Church Worth Saving

The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
lascruces.com

Living in Historic Old Mesilla

One reason people love living in the Mesilla Valley is because of its rich history. You won’t find a better example than historic Old Mesilla, just south of Las Cruces, which offers a totally different vibe. Las Cruces and Mesilla were both once part of Mexico, but when the...
MESILLA, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: U.S. 54 reopens after serious crash that sent 7 to hospital

UPDATE: U.S. 54 North has now reopened, TxDOT said via email. UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time. ORIGINAL EL PASO, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story

EL PASO, Texas --The former El Paso school district administrator who was accused of kidnapping and sexual assault made a virtual appearance in court today. Jeffrey Steven Clay is accused of kidnapping an El Paso woman, taking her to his house in Anthony, New Mexico, and raping her. After, Clay left Anthony and allegedly drove the The post Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX

Community Policy