BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Prince William: Boy's picture to be put on royal fridge after RAF Coningsby visit
A drawing of Mickey Mouse is to adorn the Prince of Wales' fridge after it was presented to him by a boy during a royal visit to Lincolnshire. Little Blake hugged Prince William and gave him the picture as he met military families at RAF Coningsby. His mother Laura, 33,...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Wall collapse deaths directors guilty of safety breaches
Two directors of a metal recycling firm have been convicted of health and safety breaches after five men died when a 45-tonne wall fell on them. The Birmingham wall was overloaded with 263 tonnes of briquettes and so close to toppling a gust of wind could have brought it down, a court heard.
‘It’s such a rush’: the secret lives of compers
For those who frequently enter promotional competitions, the emotional rewards resemble those of gambling
BBC
Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths
Two women who were stabbed to death after repeated calls to police were murdered while on the phone to officers begging for help, their family says. Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were killed in Solihull in 2018 by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin. A jury at their inquests...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
The emotional moment a chimp mum meets newborn
Mahle the chimp received a C-section this week at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Because of low oxygen levels, the infant son received medical treatment before meeting mum. Chimpanzees are an endangered species.
BBC
Chihuahua found dumped in carrier next to bins
A new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket. The RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October. The dog - who...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC
Rishi Sunak speaks of safety fears for daughter
Rishi Sunak has spoken of his fears for his daughter's safety on her walk to school following a number of crimes against women and girls. The PM said "events of the last year showed us that so many women and girls have not felt as safe as they should." He...
