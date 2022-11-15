ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Instant Galesburg-area millionaire cashes in lottery ticket. Here’s the game and how much they won

By Jay Redfern
WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL
franchising.com

Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois

Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

That Dam Shopping Trip 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
GALESBURG, IL
variancemagazine.com

In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline

Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
MOLINE, IL
wgil.com

Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!

Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day

Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death

A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?

With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
MERCER COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged

PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
PEKIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
PEORIA, IL
