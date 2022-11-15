ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Am Ruth' Trailer: Kate Winslet Begs Her Real-Life Daughter to Stop Using Social Media

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago

Kate Winslet is keeping it all in the family.

The Academy Award and Emmy winner co-stars opposite daughter Mia Threapleton in Channel 4 anthology series installment “ I Am Ruth .” The third season debuts with Winslet’s feature-length episode, starring as a mother grappling with her social media-addicted teenage daughter (Threapleton).

“I Am Ruth” was conceived and developed by Winslet and filmmaker Dominic Savage, who created the “I Am” series. Gemma Chan, Vicky McClure, and Samantha Morton led the first season, with Letitia Wright, Lesley Manville, and Suranne Jones appearing in the second. “I Am Ruth” is the first chapter of Season 3, with more installments featuring different actresses set to be announced soon.

“I Am Ruth” is written and directed by Savage, based on a story co-created by Winslet. The episode is produced by Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions, with Winslet, Savage, and Richard Yee executive producing. The series returns to Channel 4 at the end of 2022, with NBCU handling international distribution.

Winslet’s daughter Threapleton made her screen debut in 2014 film “A Little Chaos” opposite Winslet. She led 2020 film “Shadows,” and currently stars in the Starz series “Dangerous Liaisons.” Winslet revealed during the “Lorraine” talk show in 2021 that she “always suspected” Threapleton would become an actress.

“Then a few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a go,'” Winslet recalled. “What’s great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course.”

Meanwhile, Winslet is appearing in the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water” and is set to lead two biopics: “Lee,” about World War II photo journalist Lee Miller, and “Fake!” centered on One Coin Ponzi scheme member Jen McAdam. Winslet is also set for multiple upcoming HBO series , including “The Trust” and Stephen Frears’ “The Palace,” co-starring Matthias Schoenaerts. Winslet additionally addressed “Mare of Easttown” Season 2 rumors to reprise her Emmy-winning role as a small-town detective.

Check out the “I Am Ruth” trailer below.

Community Policy