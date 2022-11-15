ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
BGR.com

Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and improvements

A day after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple is releasing to all users iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 These updates bring important bug fixes, such as one affecting the SKAdNetwork API, which focuses on letting advertisers measure the success of their campaigns. Here’s what you need to know about these updates.
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager

Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Maintenance Mode on Samsung Galaxy Devices

With One UI 5, Samsung implemented a Maintenance Mode feature that allows you to protect your data when sending phones for repair. It allows technicians to access the phone while keeping your data private. So, let's find out what Maintenance Mode is and how to activate it.
Android Police

How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone

Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We'll go through the various options available to you.
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Fix the Memory Integrity Feature Grayed Out on Windows 11

Does the memory integrity feature in Windows Security appear grayed out? Is your PC saying, "Memory integrity is off. Your device may be vulnerable," but you can't turn on the toggle? The memory integrity feature prevents malicious software from accessing high-security processes when your device is invaded by malware.
Android Police

The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone

Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
BGR.com

Google is making it easier to fix crashing Android apps

As often as we write about malware infestations in Android apps, a more common issue for most Android users is crashing apps. No matter how new or powerful your phone is, chances are that you’ve had an app crash on you more than once. It can be frustrating because, more often than not, you don’t even know why the app crashed.
makeuseof.com

How to Create Your Own Fonts With Glyphtracer on Linux

Typography is an art that helps a writer express their individuality, as well as makes windows, terminals, and even text files look beautiful. Font designers typically have years of training and an arts background before the fruits of their labor make it onto your screen.
makeuseof.com

Is the App & Browser Control Missing in Windows Security? Try These 7 Fixes

Has the App & Browser control option vanished from the Windows Security app? Unfortunately, the issue is much more common than you might think. An outdated...
makeuseof.com

What Does the End of Internet Explorer 11 Mean for Users?

Microsoft announced its plans to retire the Internet Explorer browser and support for Windows 10 on June 15, 2022, and disconnecting the browser completely in February 2023.
Android Police

WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
makeuseof.com

How to Improve Image Quality and Restore Old Photos With PicsArt's AI Enhance Tool

PicsArt is an image and video editing app that also boasts a social aspect; your edited works can be posted to the app or straight to social media. Having collaborated with major celebrities like BlackPink and Lizzo, it's no wonder that PicsArt has had more than 1 billion downloads across the globe, and its AI Enhance feature might indicate why.

